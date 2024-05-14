



hannah robbins

/ Published May 13, 2024

Chatbots share limited information and reinforce ideologies, which can lead to more polarized thinking on controversial issues, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins University.

This study questions the perception that chatbots are unbiased and provides insight into how the use of conversational search systems widens public divides on hot-button issues and leaves people vulnerable to manipulation. To do.

“People are reading AI-generated summaries, so they think they're getting unbiased, fact-based answers,” said the lead author, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering. said Ziang Xiao, an assistant professor of computer science who studies humans. -AI interaction. “Even if a chatbot is not designed to be biased, its answers will reflect the biases and tendencies of the person asking the question, meaning that people may not actually be getting the answer they want to hear. is.”

“With chatbots, people tend to be more expressive and frame their questions in a more conversational way. This depends on how we speak. But our language tells us It may be exploited.”

Jiang Xiao

Assistant Professor at Teeth Whitening School

Xiao and his team shared their research results on Monday, May 13, at the Association for Computing Machinery's CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems.

To see how chatbots impact online search, the team looked at how people interacted with different search systems and how they felt about controversial issues before and after using them. We compared.

Researchers asked 272 participants to write down their thoughts on topics such as health care, student loans, and sanctuary cities, then used a chatbot or a traditional search engine built for the study to , asked them to search online for more information about the topic. After reviewing the search results, the participant wrote her second essay and answered questions about the topic. The researchers also had participants read two opposing articles and asked them how much they trusted the information and whether they thought the views were extreme.

Chatbots provide a narrower range of information than traditional web searches and provide answers that reflect participants' existing attitudes, making participants more focused on their original ideas when using chatbots. the researchers found, and had stronger reactions to information that challenged their views.

“People tend to seek out information that aligns with their own point of view, and their behavior often traps them in echo chambers of like-minded opinions,” Hsiao says. “We found that this echo-his-chamber effect was more powerful in chatbots than in traditional he-web searches.”

Echo chambers are partly due to the way participants interact with the chatbot, Xiao said. Chatbot users were more likely to type complete questions, such as “What are the benefits of universal healthcare?”, rather than entering keywords like in traditional search engines. Or how much does universal health care cost? The chatbot will give you a summary answer that includes only the benefits or costs.

“With chatbots, people tend to be more expressive and frame their questions in a more conversational way. It depends on how we speak,” Xiao said. “But our words can be used against us.”

AI developers can train chatbots to extract clues from questions and identify people's biases, Xiao said. Once chatbots know what users like and dislike, they can tailor their responses accordingly.

In fact, the echo chamber effect was even more powerful when researchers created chatbots with hidden agendas designed to get people to agree with them.

To counter echo chamber effects, researchers trained chatbots to provide answers that differed from participants. People's opinions haven't changed, Xiao said. The researchers also programmed a chatbot to link to source information to encourage people to fact-check, but only a small number of participants did so.

“Given the ease with which AI-based systems can be built, there will be opportunities for malicious parties to leverage AI to further polarize society,” Hsiao said. “The most obvious intervention would be to create an agent that always presents the other side's view, but we find that they don't work.”

Authors include Johns Hopkins graduate student Nikhil Sharma and Microsoft principal investigator Q. Vera Liao.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hub.jhu.edu/2024/05/13/chatbots-tell-people-what-they-want-to-hear/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos