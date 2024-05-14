Download: OpenAI's GPT-4o and what's coming at Google I/O





News: OpenAI debuts GPT-4o, a new kind of AI model that can communicate in real-time through live voice conversations, video streams from mobile phones, and text. The company says this model will be rolled out in the coming weeks and will be available for free to all users through both the GPT app and web interface.

How is it different from GPT-4? GPT-4 also provides users with multiple ways to interact with OpenAI's AI products. However, they were siled into separate models, which could result in longer response times and possibly higher computing costs. GPT-4o integrates these features into his one model for faster response and smoother transitions between tasks.

The big picture: The result, the company's demonstration suggests, is a conversational assistant much like Siri or Alexabut that can respond to more complex prompts. Please read the full text.

James O'Donnell

What to expect from Google I/O

Google is holding its I/O conference today, May 14th, announcing a slew of all-new AI capabilities and looking to further embed AI into everything it does.

There's been a lot of speculation that the company's flagship search will be upgraded with generative AI features that could be behind a paywall, for example. Despite controlling 90% of the online search market, Google has been on the defensive this year. While it races to catch up with rivals Microsoft and OpenAI, startups like Perplexity AI are launching their own versions of AI-powered search to rave reviews.

The company has been tight-lipped about the announcement, but we can make an educated guess. Please read the full text.

melissa heikil

This article is from our weekly AI newsletter, The Algorithm. Sign up to receive an email in your inbox every Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.technologyreview.com/2024/05/14/1092377/the-download-openais-gpt-4o-and-whats-coming-at-google-i-o/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos