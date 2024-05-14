Virginia Tech Innovation Campus Announces Veterans Center Director | Virginia Tech News





Deborah Bradbard has been named founding director of the Boeing Center for Veterans Transition and Military Families, effective May 6.

Bradbird will lead the center and work with partners Boeing, the state of Virginia, and leaders from the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus. She provides strategic and operational leadership for optimal collaboration with her partners and engages stakeholders to advance economic opportunities for veterans and military families throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Leading strategies to expand access to

In his new role as director of the Boeing Center, Dr. Bradbird will revolutionize the way the university serves the military and military-affiliated community, said Lance Collins, vice president and executive director of the Innovation Campus. Ta. Her extensive experience in this community and her relationships make her the perfect candidate for this position.

Prior to joining the Innovation Campus, Bradbard served as a senior fellow at Syracuse University's Daniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families, where he developed important thought leadership and policy research and focused on veteran employment and military families. It has shaped best practices in spousal employment. A licensed clinical psychologist, she manages enduring stakeholder partnerships and leads multidisciplinary teams, including military and veteran employment, transfers, financial readiness, military spouse employment, and military support. is recognized as an expert on topics such as mental health. She previously served as Director of Research and Policy at Blue She Star Families, the nation's largest branch-based organization focused on serving military families. Her work there highlighted persistent issues facing military families, including child care, financial provision, and spousal employment. As a military mental health consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton, she developed evidence-based clinical support tools utilized throughout the military health system.

Linwood Hamm, director of military and veterans affairs at Boeing, said the center supports Boeing's commitment to ensuring military-connected communities have opportunities for successful careers in aerospace and STEM fields. He said it was the key. We look forward to working with Dr. Bradbird to serve veterans and military families and realize his vision for the Boeing Center.

Brad Bird holds a Ph.D. She earned a bachelor's degree in counseling psychology from Auburn University and a master's degree in public administration from Syracuse University's Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

Veterans are underrepresented nationally in graduate STEM education, making up only 4% of enrolled graduate students. There are over 700,000 veterans in Virginia, and over 20,000 are discharged from the military in Virginia each year, and these veterans and their families are in great hands as they transition from national service to the next stage of their lives. need both career and college advice. Expanding this community's access to STEM opportunities is critical to the campus' mission to innovate and become the most diverse graduate technology program in the nation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.vt.edu/articles/2024/05/innovation-campus-veterans-center-director.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos