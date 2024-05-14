Today's Google I/O 2024 event: The inside scoop on where Google's annual event got its name and what it means





Google's largest annual event, the I/O Developer Conference, takes place today. CEO Sundar Pichai will begin his keynote address at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. PT). As for what to expect at Google I/O 2024, the event typically showcases his Google's innovative developments across Android, Chrome, Google Assistant, AI, and other areas.

Google I/O 2024: Watch the live stream

Google will livestream the Google I/O 2024 keynote and other important sessions on its official YouTube channel. The livestream can be viewed on YouTube at the following link:

Google Keynote (Google I/O 24)

Also, have you ever wondered the meaning behind Google I/O and where it got its name? Read on to find out.

Google I/O 2024: The name of Google's annual event and what it means

In a blog post, Google delves into the interesting origins of the name “I/O” for its annual developer conference, Google I/O. This post provides his two main explanations behind the name and sheds light on the conceptual basis of the event. One explanation put forward by Google is that “I/O” stands for “input/output” and is a fundamental computational concept that describes the interaction between computers. The system and its external environment. This definition aligns with the conference's focus on showcasing advancements and innovations in various technology areas such as Android, Chrome, Google Assistant, and AI. Another interpretation proposed by Google is that “I/O” stands for “open innovation,” underscoring the significance of this event. According to the blog post, both interpretations are valid, but the story behind it is much deeper. Google traces the roots of I/O back to its first developer conference, Geo Developer Day, held in May 2006.

From Google Developer Day to Google I/O

Lorin Platto, director of event and experience operations and one of the original I/O event organizers, reflects on the evolution of the event. The first event in 2007, originally named Google Developer Day, gathered 1,000 developers at the San Jose Convention Center and marked the debut of Google's first publicly accessible developer tool, the Google Maps API. focused on. Then, as Google's suite of developer tools expanded, the need for a more comprehensive event to showcase our products and engage with our burgeoning developer community arose. So Google I/O was invented.

Evolution to Google I/O

In 2008, the event moved to a larger venue, San Francisco's Moscone Center West, at which time the name "I/O" was officially adopted. Lorin Pratt wrote about the numerical roots of his name, taking inspiration from the term "Googol" meaning the number 1 followed by his 100 zeros, similar to Google's namesake. Share your insights. " We created the "I/O" name and logo," explains Lorin. Her subsequent brainstorming sessions led to the conceptualization of "input/output" and "open innovation" as iconic slogans for the event. As such, Google's annual I/O developer conference encapsulates a rich history intertwined with the company's ethos of innovation and developer engagement. Through our diverse services and community-driven approach, Google I/O continues to pioneer open collaboration and forward-thinking within the technology industry.

