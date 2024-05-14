



Risk technology leaders collaborate to strengthen capabilities as threats and regulatory requirements grow

WASHINGTON , May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a move to redefine the global supply chain security landscape, Kharon, a pioneer in advanced risk analytics solutions, and supply chain and third-party risk AI Exiger, a leading company, today announced the official start of a strategic partnership. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our efforts to secure vulnerable global supply chains, combining intelligence, technology and risk identification expertise to provide unparalleled protection to businesses and government agencies.

Exigar and Karon Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Innovation at a Critical Moment in Global Supply Chain Risk Management

1Exiger platform and unique risk model filters out the noise and provides a comprehensive picture of risks and vulnerabilities across all tiers of the supply chain, from the comprehensive ecosystem to the enterprise and entity level to a single product or component. provide a statue. Exiger's AI-powered proactive intelligence capabilities provide accurate and comprehensive insights in real-time, enabling organizations to make informed decisions faster and with more confidence.

Mr. Caron is a leader in risk identification at the intersection of security and global commerce, and for many years has been at the forefront of providing deep insight into the complex web of global supply chain risks. His industry-leading research and data science methodologies ensure an unparalleled level of detail, enabling organizations to confidently navigate the complexities of international commerce.

This partnership further strengthens Exiger's best-in-class supply chain management and visibility platform by integrating Karon Korea's proprietary Global Risk Map data via Karon's new API, making this critical information available worldwide. will be available to Excigar customers. Together, these capabilities create a more robust and dynamic analysis of supply chain vulnerabilities, significantly streamlining and speeding up risk assessments, ensuring compliance in an increasingly regulated global economy, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Enhance decision-making processes for chain, risk, compliance, and procurement professionals.

Howard Mendelsohn, Chief Customer Officer of Karon, said: “The partnership between Karon and Exiger is more than just a collaboration; it is a powerful partnership aimed at protecting the global supply chain from the multifaceted risks of modern society. It's a combination of solutions.” “By combining Karon’s intelligence and technological capabilities with Exigar’s platform and advanced risk models, we can deliver innovative solutions that proactively address critical vulnerabilities and protect the value of our franchises. Our goal is to provide our clients with the tools they need to manage and reduce risk.The complexity of global supply chains effectively poses risks.”

“Excigar and Karon are raising the bar and setting a new standard for supply chain security and resiliency,” said Brandon Daniels, CEO of Exigar. “This partnership is rooted in our shared mission to provide organizations with the intelligence and tools they need to succeed in an increasingly uncertain global marketplace. Our customers will be able to not only identify current threats, but proactively address the myriad risks that threaten supply chain stability and integrity. ”

Karon and Exiger will co-host a live webinar “Supply Chain Resilience in the Defense Industrial Base” on May 21, 2024. Registration is now open at https://go.kharon.com/webinar/exiger/supply-chain-. Resilience Dib.

About Exigar Exigar is revolutionizing the way businesses, government agencies, and banks address third-party, supply chain, and customer risk and compliance through software and technology-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer, more transparent and more successful place. Exiger provides award-winning AI technology to 550 customers around the world, including 150 Fortune 500 companies and more than 55 organizations in the defense industrial base and government agencies, to address ESG, cyber, financial crime, Leading the way in third party and other areas. supply chain management. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 “Brands That Matter” and winner of the Third Party Risk Association's 2024 Innovator Award, his Exiger efforts have led to over 40 AI, RegTech, and Supply Chain He has been recognized with the Partner Award. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

About Kharon Kharon helps leading organizations identify a variety of sanctions and compliance risks critical to managing financial crime, supply chain exposures, export controls, investment risks, and more. Kharon combines cutting-edge technology and data science with industry-leading research to deliver the critical insights needed for a comprehensive view of risk and commercial threats. For more information, visit Kharon.com and follow Kharon on LinkedIn.

