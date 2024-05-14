OpenAI's breakthrough in human-like AI assistants highlights growing danger for Apple





Ahead of OpenAI's big announcement yesterday, Sam Altman promised that the company would reveal what feels like magic to me. I can't speak for what Altman perceives as magic, but his new GPT-4o model is certainly impressive.

I'll leave it to my AI expert colleagues to analyze what's going on under the hood, but for the general public, GPT-4o is the first to appear truly human-like when talking loudly. It seems to be a model for The persona OpenAI showed off in its demo was perhaps sneakily familiar and creepy, but it's also an excellent imitation of a human, in part because it can process text, vision, and audio all at once at high speeds.

This is where virtual assistants become a reality, or at least categorized alongside the likes of Samantha, the assistant voiced by Scarlett Johansson in Spike Jonze's 2013 film Her. The more it becomes natural, the more realistic it becomes. Altman himself made the comparison in his X post after the announcement.Sure, Samantha might be. [SPOILER ALERT] At the end of the story, the lovesick protagonist is abandoned by the movie, but who cares? This is about technical achievements, right?

However, that is not the case. We are now entering the realm of potential seduction, and I don't mean that in a romantic sense. Realistic text conversations with AI are impressive and sometimes useful, but realistic speech combined with the ability to recognize the user's appearance and environment is something else. This is a technology that can persuasively influence and appease users, and its arrival shows that we need to pay very close attention to the enforcement of the entity behind the voice. means.

As I've written before, I would highly recommend a virtual assistant that actually works for a trustworthy and discreet agent who acts only in our interests and does things on our behalf. I hope to. Ideally, they are open source so their security and privacy promises can be verified, but they also need to be on-device assistants that don't require the cloud to function.

Let's see what Google will announce at its I/O developer conference later today. An AI-powered mobile assistant called Pixie is rumored to be on the list, but as it stands, Apple is the company most likely to make the kind of assistant I've been dreaming of a reality.

At next month's WWDC developer event, Apple plans to show off its own AI advances, including an improved Siri, according to the New York Times. [that Apple will pitch as being] It handles requests on your iPhone, rather than remotely in a data center, making it more private than competing AI services.

Seems like a lot of what I was looking forward to, except for the open source part. But it remains to be seen to what extent and how Apple will embrace that moment.

Apple has been lagging behind in the AI ​​space, and the desire to catch up reportedly played a major role in its decision to abandon its self-driving car efforts. Considering Siri's current stupidity, it wouldn't be that hard to make Siri smarter. But Apple's new assistant needs to not only excel within the paradigm of Apple's existing products, but also provide a great alternative to the latest and greatest virtual assistants, and OpenAI really sets that standard very high. It's just setting it high.

Apple is currently reportedly in intense negotiations to include OpenAIs technology as part of the chatbot functionality on the iPhone. (Google's Gemini still appears to be another option.) If these negotiations come to fruition, will we consider Siri and a separate chatbot, or Apple's on-device model for handling certain private things? It is still unclear whether the company will consider using Siri. Model for handling other tasks I don't really understand how it works.

But if Apple doesn't have something truly special to show off at WWDC, it risks letting other companies' assistants steal the show in iOS. And as these assistants gradually become agents of iPhone users and interact with online services on their behalf, the value of iOS and its ecosystem will be significantly diminished. Add to that the threat that antitrust regulators pose to App Store profitability, and it's easy to see how precarious Apple's position has suddenly become.

david meier

Rumble sued Google. Video sharing service Rumble is suing Google for alleged anti-competitive practices in digital advertising, Reuters reports. Rumble alleges that Google has strengthened its ad tech monopoly through a deal with Meta that stops Facebook from offering ecosystem alternatives. Google claimed Rumbles' claims were simply false. The US Department of Justice is also suing Google for anti-competitive practices in this area. Rumble has already filed a lawsuit against Google for favoring its own YouTube service in search results.

Tesla Model 2. Tesla was reportedly preparing to launch a $25,000 Model 2 car in February when CEO Elon Musk shelved the project, apparently due later this year. appears to have supported the launch of some kind of robotaxi. According to The Information, pilot production was scheduled to begin this year, with more production to follow in 2025. Meanwhile, Mr. Musk surprised the electric car industry by rehiring hundreds of Tesla Supercharger workers he unexpectedly laid off last month. The charging network is one of Tesla's greatest strengths. In other Musk news, Reuters reported that his SpaceX company is not paying much of its construction costs in Texas.

Life after the cruise. According to TechCrunch, Kyle Vogt is founding a new startup called Bot Company that makes robots that do household chores. Cruise's former founder and CEO, who left the now GM-owned company five months ago after a terrible accident involving one of its self-driving Kasha cars, will be working on the project. He worked with Tesla AI technology team leader Paril Jain and former cruise software engineer Luke Holovek. Bot Company has $150 million in funding. Meanwhile, Cruise said it is about to start testing its robotaxis again, with a human safety driver present.

Key numbers $81 billion

According to Bloomberg, countries are already pouring money into developing next-generation chips as competition with China intensifies. Jimmy Goodrich, an advisor to the RAND Corporation, said there is no question that we have crossed the Rubicon in technology competition with China, especially in semiconductors.

In case you missed it

Bumble botches anti-singleness ad, sparking social media debacle, by Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez

President Biden bans Chinese-backed cryptocurrency company from Wyoming parcel and forces it to dispose of potentially espionage equipment, the Associated Press says

Melinda French Gates is stepping down from the $63 billion Gates Foundation to focus on the next chapter of her philanthropy, by Jessica Matthews

Apple says privacy is a core value. Tim Cook should not compromise on closing the AI ​​gap, by Katie Paul (commentary)

Jamming fallout. The Financial Times has an interesting article on the effects of jamming and deliberate interference with GPS signals, which has become common in parts of the world since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the outbreak of war in Gaza. From the article: For at least half of the past six months, about 40 million people lived in areas with unreliable GPS signals. False signals used for jamming work by overwhelming receivers with noisy data and do not differentiate between military and civilian devices.

