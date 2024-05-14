Why Google doesn't tell you about all ranking drops





In a recent Twitter interaction, Google's head of search, Danny Sullivan, offered insight into how the search engine handles algorithmic spamming and ranking degradation.

The discussion began after website owners complained about a significant drop in traffic and the inability to request manual reviews.

Sullivan revealed that the site could be affected by algorithmic spamming, or it could simply be losing rankings due to other factors.

He emphasized that many sites that experience a drop in rankings incorrectly attribute it to algorithmic spamming, when this may not be the case.

“I've seen a lot of sites complaining about ranking drops and determining that they were using algorithmic spam measures, when in fact that wasn't the case.”

Sullivan's full statement helps understand Google's transparency challenges.

We also explain why the desire to disable automatic rankings and manually review may be wrong.

Two different things. The site may have algorithmic spam actions. If your site isn't ranking properly, it may just be that other systems *not about spam* consider it useless.

I see a lot of sites where people are complaining about their rankings going down and they…

— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 13, 2024

Challenges in transparency and manual intervention

Sullivan acknowledged the idea of ​​making Search Console more transparent and potentially alerting site owners to algorithmic operations similar to manual operations.

However, he highlighted two key challenges.

Revealing algorithmic spam metrics can allow malicious parties to exploit your system. Algorithm actions are not site-specific and cannot be removed manually.

Sullivan expressed sympathy for the frustration of not knowing the cause of the drop in traffic and not being able to tell someone about it.

However, he cautioned against wanting manual intervention to override the automated system's rankings.

Sullivan said:

“…I don't want to think, 'Oh, it would be so much easier if I had manual control.' You really don't want your individual site to be noticed by spam analysts. First, manual operations are not instantaneous in any way. Second, that's all we know about the future of the site, especially if it says it's going to change but it hasn't. ”

Determining the usefulness and reliability of content

Beyond spam, Sullivan discussed various systems for evaluating the usefulness, helpfulness, and trustworthiness of individual content and sites.

He acknowledged that these systems are imperfect and that some high-quality sites may not be recognized correctly.

“Some of them got very good rankings. But the smaller positions moved a little bit further down to the point where the drop in traffic was noticeable. They assume there's an underlying problem, but… That's actually not the case, which is why we've added an entire section to the Traffic Drops debugging page.

Sullivan revealed that there are current discussions about providing more metrics in Search Console to help creators understand how their content is performing.

“Another thing I've been discussing, and I'm not the only one working on this, is can we do more to show some of these metrics in Search Console? All, as difficult as everything I said about spam, you don't want to fool the system, and that automated systems are actually more useful than you think – rank better The same goes for not having to press any buttons like “. ! ” But maybe we can find a way to share more information, combined with better guidance, in a way that helps everyone and helps creators. ”

Advocating for small publishers and making positive progress

In response to a suggestion from RetroDodo founder Brandon Saltalamacchia to manually review “good” sites and provide guidance, Sullivan shared his thoughts on possible solutions.

He talked about exploring ideas such as self-declaration through structured data for small publishers, and learning from that information to make positive changes.

“We're looking at some ideas about what we can do for smaller publishers, how they can use structured data to self-declare, and how they can learn from that and use it in different ways. , this is way ahead of myself and my usual no-commitments, but yes, I am thinking and hoping for a more positive way forward.

Sullivan said he can't promise or implement changes overnight, but expressed hope that he can find a positive way forward.

Featured image: Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstock

