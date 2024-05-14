Google I/O 2024 Live Blog: Latest news on Android, Gemini, and search





Welcome to the WIRED live blog of the Google I/O 2024 keynote.

The I/O in Mountain View, Calif., has several reporters, including senior writers Lauren Good and Paresh Dave, senior reviews editor Julian Chokkatu and staff writer Reece Rogers. Along with senior writer Will Knight and editorial director Michael Calore (watching remotely from their desks), the team will provide live updates and commentary on the proceedings.

Google's presentation begins at 10am Pacific time, 1pm Eastern time, and 6pm UK time. The live blog will start approximately 30 minutes earlier, so tune in here at 9:30am PT, 12:30pm ET, 5:30pm UK time. This text disappears and is replaced, as if by magic, with a feed of live updates.

The keynote will be streamed live from Shoreline Amphitheater, so you can watch along.

You may be wondering why we're live blogging when the entire show is also streamed on YouTube. The short answer is simple. We love live blogging. The longer answer is that the I/O keynote is basically his two-hour infomercial all about Google. This is a marketing presentation, and we expect Google to announce some news in this keynote, but the on-screen content understandably lacks much of the necessary context around it. How Google's AI-powered search service compares to its competitors, how the new features work, and more Gemini chatbot capabilities are powered by OpenAI's new ChatGPT-4o, a new security feature for Android Comparable to what it means to users like you. The purpose of the live blog is to extract and analyze the news coming from the stage and provide context to help you become better informed. Also, live blogging is just fun for us. Let's have this, okay?

what to expect

Although Google I/O is first and foremost an event for developers, the keynote contains valuable information for everyone who uses Google's software, hardware, and services. So expect a lot of announcements for users, including new features in Android 15, Google Search, and the Gemini suite of AI-powered tools. In fact, there could be a huge influx of news about artificial intelligence. Google has long been a leader in AI technology, but over the past two years it has ceded some ground to competitors such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity, and Microsoft. Today is Google's chance to show us how it intends to continue moving forward in this competitive field.

Read this overview of what to expect at Google I/O 2024. Also, join us here for pregame commentary at 9:30 PM PT. Live event begins in 30 minutes.

