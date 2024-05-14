



LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., May 14, 2024–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solutions provider that enables businesses to intelligently connect their data, assets, and people. Today we are hosting an Innovation Day at the following venues: Zebra Headquarters and Experience Center in Lincolnshire, Illinois begins at 1:00 PM Central Time.

Zebras' leadership team will discuss how our solutions digitize and automate workflows and drive positive business outcomes for customers across end markets. The presentation will focus on zebras.

Commitment to a culture of innovation

A differentiated portfolio of solutions and services that address your biggest challenges

Industry leadership and extensive partner ecosystem

There will be a question and answer session after the presentation.

“Over the past 55 years, Zebra has established a strong track record of innovation,” said Bill Burns, CEO of Zebra Technologies. “By continuing to focus on workflow transformation, we are well-positioned to advance our industry leadership and create sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Portions of the event and supporting materials can be accessed live or through archived replays available in the Events section of Investors.zebra.com.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) powers the front line of your organization, helping organizations monitor, predict, and accelerate their workflows by ensuring everyone and everything is visible, connected, and fully optimized. We will assist you in doing so. Our award-winning portfolio spans innovations in software, robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decision-making. All of this is backed by his more than 50 years of experience in scanning, track-and-trace, and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners in over 100 countries, his Zebras customers include over 80% of Fortune 500 companies. Newsweek magazine recently recognized Zebra as one of America's Best Places to Work and One of the Best Workplaces for Diversity, and we were named to his Fast Companies list of Best Companies to Work for. A workplace for innovators. Visit www.zebra.com to learn more or sign up for news alerts. Follow the Zebras Your Edge Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and stylized Zebra heads are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corporation and are registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2024 Zebra Technologies Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:

Investor Contact: Michael Steele, CFA, IRCV Vice President, Investor Relations Phone: + 1 847 [email protected]

Media Contact: Therese Van Ryne Senior Director of External Communications Phone: + 1 847 370 2317 [email protected]

