Why can the aurora be seen better when viewed through a camera? And how do you spot a fake image? Q&A with an astrophotographer





On May 10 and 11, 2024, much of the world was treated to the most spectacular aurora borealis and southern lights show in a generation. Thanks to modern cameras, this phenomenon has spread all over social media. It seemed like almost everyone knew someone who managed to take vivid photos of the night sky lit up in pinks, purples, and greens.

To understand why camera phones were able to discern colors and details that are invisible to the naked eye, The Conversation spoke to Darren Baskill, an astrophysicist and astrophotographer at the University of Sussex.

In case you missed it, were the lights really as spectacular as they look in the photos?

The short answer is no. I was lucky enough to see the Northern Lights firsthand in the dark skies of the South Downs National Park. But even there, my eyes could only make out faint colors. The difference in green and red hues was particularly noticeable to the naked eye, but when viewed through the camera, the colors were certainly emphasized.

But there were also many fake images, often two completely different photos combined into one. Be especially wary of photos that claim to show the aurora borealis in a starry sky above a major city.

Even on a perfectly clear night, you won't be able to see much of the stars due to light pollution. For example, London's Tower Bridge is superimposed on a photo of the Northern Lights, presumably taken from a remote and dark location in a Scandinavian country.

Notice the lack of stars in this very reliable photo of Battersea Power Station.

Why can cameras see colors more clearly?

The technology behind modern digital cameras is rapidly advancing, and each generation of cameras is much better than the one before it. Advances in cell phone cameras have been driven by people wanting to take photos in dimly lit nightclubs and bars, and thanks to their low-light sensitivity, even the latest cell phone cameras can see the aurora very clearly. I can.

There are two types of cells inside the human eye that are used to see. Cone cells are sensitive to color but require sufficient light to function, whereas rod cells are sensitive to low light levels but cannot distinguish between colors.

When it gets dark, cone cells stop functioning and rod cells take over. This is why if you stumble to the bathroom in the middle of the night, everything looks gray because your cones aren't receiving enough light to see color. But that's when Rod comes into his own and allows himself to see his way in grayscale.

Cameras do not have this problem when taking photos. To compensate for dark conditions, the camera simply takes a longer exposure and gathers light for longer to build up an image of the scene, collecting colors that the human eye's rods cannot detect.

Can you give me an example?

of course. Here are three versions of the same photo he took in the backyard of his home outside Brighton on England's south coast. The first photo is the unprocessed original photo, and the second photo has been processed by changing the brightness and contrast and increasing the saturation. The third version has been processed to more or less represent what I saw with my eyes.

unedited. Edited by Darren Baskill. Darren Baskill As the author saw it with his own eyes. Darren Baskill What about light pollution?

Another problem is inefficient light shining into the sky that is neither needed nor wanted. This reflects off the atmosphere and drowns out the view of the stars and aurora borealis. The pupils of our eyes constrict to prevent us from being blinded by light, whether it's sunlight or a neighborhood floodlight, but this also prevents us from seeing the darker aurora borealis.

To best see the Northern Lights, go to a dark place where the pupils of your eyes relax and open, allowing as much light as possible into your eyes and allowing you to see some of the colors as well.

Are some aurora borealis more photogenic than others?

Auroras come in a wide variety of patterns and colors, depending on several factors, including how the Earth and Sun's magnetic fields interact, the gases in the atmosphere that are emitting the light, and how active the aurora is. form.

Some of these auroras are very static, such as the green glow caused by oxygen in the atmosphere, but others are colorful and dynamic.

Are some phones and cameras better than others?

All cameras are different, but usually the more you spend, the better camera you get. I myself have a relatively cheap cell phone, so I couldn't use it to photograph the aurora borealis. However, I also have a relatively expensive DSLR camera and was able to capture some amazing views with it.

Next time, please tell me some tips on how to take good photos of the aurora borealis.

For great photos of the Northern Lights and the night sky in general, aim for dark skies. The further away you are from inefficient lighting in towns and cities, the better your results will be. Also, the more money you spend on the camera, the better the results you will get.

When photographing the Northern Lights, you need to collect as much light as possible on your camera. This is difficult to determine in automatic camera mode, but in manual mode you open the camera's aperture wide (e.g. f/4) and use a higher ISO setting to force the camera chip to amplify the image for a few seconds.

Personally, I found that a 4 second exposure at f/3.5 and ISO 2500 worked well on Friday night. But the beauty of digital photography is that you can experiment with different settings and see the results in real time.

