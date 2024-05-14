Maui Food Innovation Center tells story and technology at Maui TechOhana | News, Sports, Jobs





Kihei, Maui, Hawaii – Twenty-four local entrepreneurs and small business owners attended Maui TechOhana on May 9 to marvel at the exciting work and technology at the Maui Food Innovation Center (MFIC). P'oihana Program Entrepreneurship and Business Development Specialist Ian Stewart and Chef Instructor Douglas Paul gave an engaging presentation about the center's work, including a video tour of the facility and sample success stories. Ta.

The Maui TechOhana meeting is hosted by the Maui Economic Development Commission and sponsored by the County of Maui. Open to anyone interested in Maui County's technology industry, we will provide an informal networking opportunity with guest speakers speaking on related business and technology topics.

MFIC is Hawaii's first in-state business incubator designed to promote and accelerate the growth and education of agribusiness and food entrepreneurs. Some of the products introduced during the presentation were tortillas made from taro, chocolate-like confections made from ube and coconut cream. Ulu hummus. Cocktail kit; more.

Ian Stewart's current role focuses on supporting entrepreneurship as part of a U.S. Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency grant. Its purpose is to foster a vibrant and diverse economy and expand the operations of minority businesses through entrepreneurship training and coaching.

When he's not working at UHMC, Ian champions local food systems and fresh produce at the Napili Farmers Market, which Ian helps organize, and volunteers to help maintain a 26-acre tropical fruit farm in Kula. I can see you there.

Douglas Paul hones his skills in a variety of culinary settings, with a resume that includes Roy's Restaurants in both Las Vegas and Maui, Spago Restaurants, and his own culinary trailer called “My Office.” It shows determination. He said: “My passion for exploring and trying new foods from around the world aligns well with my current role at the Maui Food Innovation Center. This move marks a strategic step toward entrepreneurship. This suggests that I aim to not only create but innovate within the culinary industry.”

Candance Shaw of Astute Consulting, who attended several MEDB workshops, commented on the presentation: It definitely exists in every sector, including agriculture and food production. ”

“We had a great time,” Justin Dietrich of Essential Builders said of the experience. “It's been really encouraging to see all the innovation here in Hawaii and Maui.”

The Maui Food Innovation Center offers a number of programs that support entrepreneurs in producing food concepts, including How to Start a Successful Food Business. An incubator program that teaches food industry best practices for taking recipe ideas from concept to consumer. Applied research in basic food manufacturing. The facility can also be used in the kitchen by established value-added food entrepreneurs who are ready to expand their production.

For more information about the program, visit https://maui.hawaii.edu/foodinnovation/. Also, let us know about upcoming Maui His Techohana at www.mauitechohana.com.

Participants participate in an interactive exercise at Maui Tech Ohana on May 9. Poi is served in containers and is the centerpiece of meals served in May to celebrate May Day. In a concerted effort to increase the availability of local menu items in school lunches, 30 public schools on Hawai'i Island, Maui, Kauai and Molokai will celebrate the month of May by offering fresh lunch menus to students and staff this month. We plan to provide local poi. Day. Photo courtesy of Hawaii Department of Education Chef Douglas Polk (standing left to right) and Ian Stewart introduce the efforts of the Maui Food Innovation Center at Maui Tech Ohana, the Maui Economic Development Authority.Courtesy photo

