Google I/O 2024: What to expect





Google I/O 2024 kicks off today at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, with one day left of developer season officially starting. The simple answer to the question of what to expect is AI. Google I/O? Similar to Google A/I. Over the past few years, nearly every Google announcement has included an element of artificial intelligence/machine learning, but this time CEO Sundar Pichai will be sick of the subject by the time he leaves the stage.

Things start today, May 14th at 10am Pacific Time. When you think of an event, it's the big keynote that comes to mind. Find out how we're furthering our mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful, according to Google. In this keynote address, the former skydiver famously bought for a shilling the revolutionary augmented reality called Google Glass that we all wear every day.

A few hours later, there will be a developer keynote at 1:30pm PT. Google explains it this way: Learn about Google's latest developer tools and discover how they fuel innovation and improve productivity. It can be a little shaky, especially if you can't speak to your development skills.

This article will focus on the former.

Google Pixel Family Bundle Image Credit: Google

However, new Pixel devices may not appear at the event. Unlike past years when the company has taken some time to announce new devices, Google spoiled the surprise by announcing the Pixel 8a earlier this week. This was an interesting decision, especially considering that this low-cost device will officially start shipping on the day of the keynote.

The Pixel Fold was the star of last year's I/O, but a series of current rumors suggest the foldable device is about to undergo a major rebrand. Instead of the Pixel Fold 2, the much more unwieldy Pixel 9 Pro Fold will reportedly be released. The name is so long that you'll need a foldable screen to watch it. That branding means the device will be announced in the fall along with the rest of the Pixel 9.

Image credit: Google

Does the hardware even exist? Perhaps some previous concepts will be updated. For example, what happened to Translation Glasses? Or what about Project Starline? I was shown a demo of this sophisticated video conferencing system at an event last year, and then nothing seemed to happen to him in the 12 months since.

Nest lines have been ignored for a while. Google probably pulled out because the smart home business was starting to cool down. Or maybe your company is working on something new. What we would love to hear at the press conference is what the arrival of Google Gemini means for his Google Assistant. Will the former completely replace the latter? Can they coexist peacefully?

Image credit: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto / Getty Images

Whether or not Google decides to start conversations with Assistant, it's safe to say that Gemini will take center stage. The company relies heavily on its generative AI platform. It needs to prove that it outperforms major competitors such as OpenAIs GPT and Microsoft Copilot. It's possible that a completely new version of Gemini will arrive next week. You'll also see the platform integrate deeper into services like Maps and Chrome, not just Android.

The developer preview of Android 15 was released last month. There's a good chance that Google will come up with a more in-depth proposal for its next mobile OS. We can expect some significant new features for the OS featuring tight integration with Gemini.

We're sure to get previews of new versions of Google's other platforms, including Wear OS, Android TV, and Android Auto. There will almost certainly be more AI developer tools planned for this event.

Maybe we'll see our friends make another cameo appearance on the protest plane. Things kick off today at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Stream the event here and check out the latest news on TechCrunch.

