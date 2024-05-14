Why insurance is the “backbone” of innovation





Creating innovative insurance solutions is critical to responding to new risks.

Rose Hall (pictured), senior vice president and head of innovation at AXA XL, spoke with insurance business leaders at the recent RISKWORLD conference in San Diego to discuss the company's efforts.

Mr. Hall is dedicated to exploring next-generation technologies that can help insurers and insureds reduce risk, sharing insights on emerging risk trends, and highlighting the importance of the insurance industry in driving innovation. Did.

innovative ecosystem

As a co-founder of the AXA XL Ecosystem, a list of preferred partners within the company's network that leverage technology to help customers reduce risk and grow their businesses, Hall has an innovative approach to integrating technology into insurance solutions. We are working hard to discover.

Regarding this initiative, Mr. Hall said: “We have priority partnerships, which we call the Ecosystem, where we vet hundreds of different technologies and partner with 35 companies at any given time that we believe are best suited to help our clients manage risk. Masu.”

Hall highlighted that the most popular categories of risk prevention technology include water mitigation, worker wearables, computer vision hazard detection, telematics, and more.

As an example, Hall said insurtech could incorporate portable devices worn by factory workers to alert them to proper lifting techniques and help avoid injuries.

new risk factors

AXA XL's head of innovation also pointed out that predicting risk factors over the next 10 years will be a major challenge.

Hall cautioned against using the past as a reliable indicator of the future.

“If anyone thinks the last 10 years are an indication of what the next 10 will be like, we’re going to have something different,” she said. “The climate will not be the same as it has been for the past decade. Everything we thought was predictable is now becoming unpredictable.”

In addition to changing weather patterns, Hall noted that perfluorinated and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) are also a threat.

This synthetic chemical is widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing, and stain-resistant fabrics.

Hall acknowledged that although these chemicals have been ubiquitous for many years, they are harmful to humans as well as the environment.

Hall emphasized the need for insurers to have multiple ways to manage risk in dealing with emerging risk factors like PFAS.

“How can we find ways to reduce risk?” she asked. “We need more than just an insurance solution. We need more than one way to manage risk, and that's part of what we do at Innovation Group.”

Combining technology and insurance

Hall emphasized the need for companies to incorporate technology into their risk mitigation strategies, saying that combining technology and insurance coverage can often streamline the insurance process and provide incentives to companies, such as preferential terms and discounts. It pointed out.

“Risk engineering used to be about what processes, procedures and operations are used to manage risk,” says Hall.

“The next question is: What technology are you using to manage that risk?”

Reflecting on the most rewarding aspects of his role, Hall expressed his passion for driving innovation and noted that many of AXA XL's priority partnerships might not exist without insurance support. .

“I believe that insurance is a financial safety net that enables innovation. All these companies that are doing great new things wouldn't be doing those things if their balance sheets weren't productive.” said Hall.

“I think the insurance industry fosters social innovation by providing that backbone. You have to fail before you can start making progress.”

