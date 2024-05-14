The eternal pursuit of Hades II's fascinating past





Hades was officially released at the end of 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. This endless recreation of Greek mythology highlighted mass death, fear, and a society locked inward and avoiding neighbors and loved ones alike.

Like Zagreus, the rebellious son of Hades trying to escape from his father's domain, we too are fighting for our survival, struggling to slip out and take a breath of cool, refreshing air before being dragged back inside. I was there. Hades was escapism that told a story about escape, a fun waste of time when time was everything. Together with Zagreus, we could dream of freedom from the overwhelming forces of the world we have inherited.

Four years later, a successor appeared, a different game from a completely different era.

We can touch, talk, and meet. You can cram into a movie theater or club, or you can chug the sweaty air in a packed gym. But it's not the same world we left in 2020. Everything is different. For many people, work exists in a confusing middle ground between remote and in-person work. Social skills and ease of conversation have become rigid and atrophied. Familiar and reliable systems everywhere stop working and crumble.

Hades II takes place several years after the events of the first game. You play as Merino, the youngest son of Hades. Merino was born sometime during this time and was spirited away as an infant just before the giant Kronos invaded the underworld and imprisoned the rest of his family. Kronos comes across as negative and arrogant, characteristics befitting the Father of his time.

At first glance, the sequel doesn't seem to have changed at all from its predecessor. Your character fights through a series of worlds, each with a small boss at the end and one large boss blocking your path. If you die, you have to go back to the beginning and start over. Both iterations are about learning and improving through repetition.

But Hades II exists in direct dialogue with Hades, mirroring many of its ideas rather than simply expanding on them. Many sequels choose to expand on that world and offer more of the same content. Hades II dredges up the same thing, but twists it into something else, a beacon of what once was but can never be again.

In Hades, Zagreus aims to escape from the underworld. Hades II turns things around. Although some of Melinos' time may be spent exploring above ground, her main mission is to infiltrate the underground world. She is on a mission of revenge against Kronos, aiming to remove him from his throne and save her family (and many beloved supporting characters).

Areas and enemies that are familiar to those who played the first game look different when seen through Merinoth's eyes. Tartarus was once a starting level, now it's at the end, and it's amazing how much the shuffling of its position within its dramatic arc changes how it's perceived. What was once home and comfort to Zagreus now feels foreign and unfriendly to the player as well.

Once again, Supergiant Games, the team behind Hades, has released a title that feels like it was made for a specific time and place.

Merinos, like us, are orphans of the past. She was separated from her family and from the life that was supposed to be safe and comfortable. She begins the game in the wilderness, far from where she considers home. She left her home at an early age, so she remembers little about it. Merino is trying to return to a past she cannot imagine or even remember. Her struggle is to unearth that memory of her. In her fight to reclaim her homeland, she falls multiple times.

Because Hades II is an early access version that lets you play an unfinished game before its official release, there are many bugs, placeholder art, and unbalanced combat encounters. But the purpose is for developers to make improvements based on feedback from avid playtesters, and Supergiant successfully took this approach with the original His Hades.

Both games talk a lot about death, but Merinoth's death looks different than Zagreus' bloody agony. She appears to be casting a spell that teleports her to a safe location just before the ultimate blow occurs. But her death is equally final, marking a violent end to the pursuit of progress. The cycle begins again. When enough blood is shed, the depleted hero returns to zero again.

Death is inevitable in these games. His life is an anomaly, something rare that can only be glimpsed in passing. Hades II finally allows the characters to visit the surface of the mythical underworld, but only to take part in a war between the gods.

In his essay “Beyond the Pleasure Principle”, Sigmund Freud develops a theory of the death drive as a repetition drive. We tend to replay past traumas and memories over and over again in an attempt to overcome and overcome them. Both Hades and its sequel are stories about exorcising trauma by breaking that exhausting cycle and finding some meaning and connection on the other side.

For Merino, as for Zagreus, the other side is represented by the family. It is a connection to her past heritage that she has long been denied. With Hades II in early access, Melino will have to struggle a little more. Defeating the final boss will not solve the problem, and new areas will continue to appear and more battles will take place. The goddess Eris, the embodiment of strife, tells Merino that things cannot return to the way they were before.

In our own lives, we have to wade through the dark, confusing chaos of reality to find a way forward, knowing there is no going back. Our path forward is equally uncertain, and so is our future. We move forward, repeating the same cycles of work and friendships, unsure of what awaits us on the other side, or even if there is another side to reach.

At least Hades II will finally be given some finality. Merino hopes to have a breakthrough and find what he was looking for. In the meantime, he can also find joy in the increasingly familiar cycle.

I will continue to play with my God-given blessings and cool new weapons. Slashing through waves of enemies with a giant moonstone ax is as satisfying as any weapon in the first game. Throwing exploding skulls at you isn't the olden days either. Continue to delve into well-written stories of supporting characters drawn from mythology, such as Odysseus and Hecate or Narcissus and Echo. Take your time and work through this repetition.

