Laughing, talking, and singing, GPT-4o is a near-human AI, but keep in mind that it's not actually human.Chris Stokel Walker





Artificial intelligence is changing things at a dizzying speed. About 18 months ago, technology company OpenAI announced his ChatGPT, an AI chatbot. Within a few months, he had 100 million users using the tool regularly, making it the fastest growing consumer app in history. Tech bubbles are always easy to fall into, but many argue that the world can be divided into a pre-ChatGPT world and a post-ChatGPT world.

The interest was not temporary. This week, web traffic analyst Similarweb announced that the ChatGPT website saw an all-time high in interest, with 83.5 million visits per day in May. The title and premise of my book, released last week, “How AI Ate the World,” rings true. AI is now basically inevitable.

But as I travel around the country to talk about it, I still encounter people who resist it. People who don't want to join the AI ​​revolution or who don't yet understand the need to interact with text-based chatbots. That may change with OpenAI's announcement of a new model, GPT-4o, on Monday.

For the technically minded, GPT-4o is an important change. But the important difference for the general public is how easy it is to interact. Before GPT-4o, the primary way to interact with ChatGPT was to enter text-based questions and wait for text-based responses. A voice interface was available, but it was clunky and slow. I've been trying to get ChatGPT to teach me German for the past few months to better interact with my partner's Austrian family, but I've been trying to get ChatGPT to teach me German since I've asked a question, and ChatGPT has been constructing a response since I asked a question. There was often an agonizing delay in uttering words synthetically, often incomprehensible and without an accent. American English was almost useless.

A technology demo from OpenAI earlier this week changes that. For one section of the launch event, ChatGPT served as a real-time translator for English and Italian conversations. In another article, we laughed in response to a top-notch dad joke. And in another, he switches from memorizing a bedtime story to a dramatic recitation that would make even Brian Blessed white, before ending with a song.

According to OpenAI, this is the new standard. An AI model that can reason about audio, vision, and text in real time. At first glance, this appears to be another important step in turning science fiction into scientific fact. OpenAI suggests that the ever-helpful, always-on, human-like robot butlers we've been seeing and reading about for decades are closer to reality. And the impressive smoothness of interactions may avoid some negative resistance to AI adoption. Making it free, like OpenAI has done, would also help.

However, it's worth remembering AI's original sin, which dates back to 1956: its naming. Artificial intelligence is certainly artificial, but it is not yet, and probably never will be, intelligent. The more ChatGPT and other tools learn to mimic human interaction and act as witty, wise-cracking speakers who grunt and swoon, the more we may forget the artificial part of this term. will be higher.

The smooth interactivity that OpenAI has worked so hard to achieve nicely makes up for the flaws in the underlying technology. When ChatGPT first rattled into our lives in November 2022, those who had been following the technology for decades assumed that AI in its current form was nothing more than a nifty pattern-matching technology. I pointed this out, but it was drowned out by the excited crowd. The next step towards human-like interaction will only amplify the noise.

This is good news for OpenAI, which is already valued at more than $80 billion and has received investment from Microsoft and others. Its CEO Sam Altman tweeted last week that GPT-4o feels like magic to me. This is also good news for others in his AI field who are harnessing the ubiquity of technology and incorporating it into every aspect of our lives. Microsoft Word and PowerPoint have built-in generative AI tools. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has introduced an AI chatbot assistant to its apps in many countries, to the dismay of some users.

However, it is not very good for ordinary users. Reducing the friction between asking an AI system to do something and actually completing the task is good for usability, but it also allows us to interact with sentient beings. It also helps you forget what you're not doing. We need to remember this because AI is not absolute. It involves prejudice, environmental issues, and reflects the interests of its creators. These pressing issues are explored in my book, and the experts I spoke to say they are a significant concern for the future.

Give ChatGPT a try and explore audio and video interactions. But keep in mind its limitations. And remember, although this object is not intelligent, it is certainly artificial, no matter how much we pretend it is not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/may/14/chat-gtp-40-ai-human-corporate-product The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos