Google I/O 2024: Everything announced so far





It's the moment I've been waiting for all year. It's Google I/O keynote day. Every year, Google releases a rapid-fire series of developer conferences, including many announcements about what it's been working on recently. Brian already started us off by sharing what we expected.

We understand that you won't necessarily have time to watch the entire two-hour presentation today. That's why we bring you the biggest news announced at the keynote, all in an easy-to-digest, easy-to-digest format, as soon as they're announced. skimming list. Let's go!

Google Play A man checks TIKTOK ratings on Google Play on May 20, 2020 in New Delhi, India. The video glorifying acid attacks prompted calls for it to be banned, and its rating dropped to 2.0 stars. (Photo credit: Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)Image credit: Nasir Kachroo / NurPhoto / Getty Images

Google Play is in the spotlight with new app discovery features, new ways to acquire users, updates to Play Points, and other enhancements to developer tools like the Google Play SDK console and Play Integrity API .

Of particular interest to developers is something called the Engage SDK, which introduces a way for app makers to introduce content to users in full-screen, immersive experiences that are personalized to each individual user. However, according to Google, this is not a surface that users can see at this time.read more

Detecting fraud during calls Image credit: Google

On Tuesday, Google previewed a feature that appears to alert users to potential scams during calls.

The feature will be built into future versions of Android and leverages Gemini Nano, the smallest version of Google's Generative AI product, which can run entirely on-device. The system effectively listens in real-time for conversation patterns commonly associated with fraud.

Google cites an example of someone posing as a bank representative. Common scammer tactics such as password requests and gift cards also trigger the system. Although it is well understood that these are all ways to get money out of you, there are still many people in the world who are vulnerable to this type of scam. Once launched, a notification will pop up stating that the user may fall prey to unpleasant characters.read more

Ask a photo Image credit: TechCrunch

Google Photos is bringing AI to life with the release of Ask Photos, an feature that leverages Google's Gemini AI model. The new feature, rolling out later this summer, will allow users to search their entire Google Photos collection using natural language queries that leverage AI's understanding of a photo's content and other metadata.

Previously, users could search for specific people, places, or things in photos thanks to natural language processing, but with AI upgrades, finding the right content is now more intuitive, making manual search easier. Less search process.

The examples were also cute. Who doesn't love the band duo of a stuffed tiger and a golden retriever called “Golden Stripes”?read more

All about Gemini Image credit: TechCrunch

Gemini 1.5 Pro: Another upgrade to generative AI is that Gemini can now analyze longer documents, codebases, videos, and audio recordings than before.

A private preview of a new version of the company's current flagship model, Gemini 1.5 Pro, revealed that it can capture up to 2 million tokens. This is double the previous high. At this level, the new version of Gemini 1.5 Pro supports the largest inputs of any model on the market.read more

Gemini Live: The company previewed a new experience for Gemini called Gemini Live. This allows users to have detailed voice chats with Gemini on their smartphones. Users can interrupt Gemini to ask clarifying questions while the chatbot is speaking, and it adapts to conversation patterns in real-time. Gemini can also see and react to your surroundings through photos and videos taken with your smartphone's camera.

At first glance, Live doesn't seem like a significant upgrade over existing technology. But Google is leveraging new techniques in the field of generative AI to deliver better, less error-prone image analysis, and combining these techniques with an enhanced speech engine to deliver more consistent, expressive, and expressive images. It claims to have realized a realistic multi-turn dialog.read more

Gemini Nano: Well, just a little announcement. Starting with Chrome 126, Google is also building Gemini Nano, the smallest of its AI models, directly into the Chrome desktop client. The company says this will allow developers to use an on-device model to power their own AI capabilities. Google itself plans to use this new feature to enhance features like the existing help me write tool in Gmail's Workspace Lab, for example.read more

Gemini on Android: Google's Google Gemini on Android is an AI replacement for Google Assistant that will soon benefit from deep integration with the Android mobile operating system and Google apps. Users will be able to drag and drop AI-generated images directly into her Gmail, Google Messages, and other apps. Meanwhile, Google says YouTube users can tap “Ask this video” to find specific information within that YouTube video.read more

Gemini on Google Maps: Starting with the Places API, Gemini models are being added to the Google Maps platform for developers. A developer can display his generated AI overview of a location or area in his own app or on his website. This overview is based on Geminis' analysis of insights from the Google Maps community of over 300 million contributors. What would be better? Developers no longer need to write their own custom descriptions for locations.read more

Improved performance of Tensor processing units

Google has announced its next generation Tensor Processing Units (TPU) AI chip, its sixth to be exact. The product, called Trillium, is expected to be available later this year. If you recall, it's something of a tradition for I/O to announce next-generation TPUs, even though the chips aren't launching until later this year.

These new TPUs deliver 4.7x more compute performance per chip compared to 5th generation. But perhaps more importantly, Trillium is equipped with the third generation of his SparseCore. Google describes this as a specialized accelerator for handling extremely large embeddings common in advanced ranking and recommendation workloads.read more

AI in search

Google is adding more AI to search, allaying doubts that the company is losing market share to competitors like ChatGPT and Perplexity. The company is also rolling out AI-powered summaries to users in the U.S. The company is also considering using Gemini as an agent for things like travel planning.read more

Google plans to use generative AI to organize the entire search results page for some search results. This is in addition to the existing AI Overview feature, which creates short snippets with aggregated information about the topic you were searching for. The AI ​​Overview feature will be made publicly available on Tuesday following activity in the Google AI Labs program.read more

Generation AI upgrade

Google has announced Imagen 3, the latest addition to the tech giant's Imagen generated AI model family.

Demis Hassabis, head of Google's AI research division DeepMind, said Imagen 3 can more accurately understand text prompts and convert them into images compared to the previous generation, Imagen 2, and that generation He said it has creative and detailed features. Additionally, the model is said to have fewer “distracting artifacts” and fewer errors.

this is [also] Hassabis added that this is the best model to date at rendering text, which has been a challenge for image generation models.read more

Gemma 2 updates

Google's next generation Gemma model, Gemma 2, will launch in June with a 27 billion parameter model.read more

Project IDX

Project IDX, the company's next-generation AI-centric browser-based development environment, is currently in open beta. This update integrates Google Maps Platform into the IDE, adds geolocation capabilities to your apps, and integrates with Chrome Dev Tools and Lighthouse for application debugging. Google will soon also be able to deploy apps to Cloud Run, the Google Cloud serverless platform for running front-end and back-end services.read more

I see

Google is eyeing OpenAI's Sora with Veo. The AI ​​model can create 1080p video clips about a minute long when given a text prompt. Veo lets you capture a variety of visual and cinematic styles, including landscapes and time-lapse shots, and make edits and adjustments to the footage you've already produced.

It also builds on Google's preliminary commercial work in video generation previewed in April and leverages the company's Imagen 2 family of image generation models to create looping video clips.read more

Search by circle

The AI-powered Circle to Search feature, which allows Android users to use gestures like swivel to instantly get answers, will help them solve more complex problems across psychology and math word problems. We designed Google Search to be more natural to you from anywhere on your phone, with actions like circling, highlighting, doodles, and tapping. You can also help your child with homework right from your supported Android smartphone or tablet.read more

Firebase Genkit

The Firebase platform has added a new feature called Firebase Genkit. It aims to make it easy for developers to build his AI-powered applications in JavaScript/TypeScript, with support for Go coming soon. An open source framework using the Apache 2.0 license that allows developers to quickly incorporate his AI into new and existing applications.

The Genkit use cases the company highlighted on Tuesday include many of the standard GenAI use cases, such as content generation and summarization, text translation, and image generation.read more

Pixel 8a Image credit: Google

Google can't wait until I/O to show off the latest addition to its Pixel line, announcing the new Pixel 8a last week. The device starts at $499 and ships on Tuesday. Updates are also what you would expect from these updates. At the top of the list is the addition of the Tensor G3 chip.read more

Pixel Slate Image Credit: Brian Heater

The Google Pixel Tablet, called Slate, is now available. If you recall, Brian reviewed his Pixel Tablet around this time last year, and all he talked about was the base. Interestingly, the tablet can be used without it.read more

This article will be updated throughout the day

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/05/14/google-i-o-2024-everything-announced-so-far/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos