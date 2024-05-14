Woodland Foods rebrands as Woodland Gourmet, reaffirming commitment to innovation and operational excellence





WAUKEGAN, Ill. , May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Woodland Foods, a leader in the specialty foods market since 1989, proudly announces its rebranding to Woodland Gourmet. This strategic change not only reflects the company's unwavering commitment to growth and excellence, but also strengthens the company's value proposition with a focus on collaborative innovation, broad global product assortment, and operational flexibility. It also matches.

Woodland Foods, a leader in the specialty foods market, proudly announces its brand name change to Woodland Gourmet.

Post this forest gourmet food

“For more than 30 years, Woodland Foods has been at the forefront of culinary innovation and a trusted partner to the food industry,” said Dawn Rasmussen, Woodland Gourmet Chief Revenue Officer. We are entering a new era. At Woodland Gourmet, we remain focused on the same values ​​of quality, operational excellence, and customer-centric innovation, but with a bespoke approach to meet the evolving needs of our diverse customers. We are focusing more on creating culinary solutions.”

In addition to the name change and new site www.woodlandgourmet.com , the rebranding establishes Woodland Gourmet as the umbrella brand for D'allesandro and Woodland Index, serving the foodservice and industrial channels, respectively. Woodland Gourmet works closely with foodservice professionals, industry partners and retail brands to develop customized solutions that address specific culinary challenges and market opportunities within these channels.

“We are excited about our future as Woodland Gourmet and look forward to building on our rich history of culinary exploration and partnership,” said Rasmussen.

Follow Woodland Gourmet on LinkedIn to stay up to date with the latest company news.

About Woodland Gourmet: Founded in 1989, Woodland Gourmet (formerly Woodland Foods) is a culinary inspiration trust deeply rooted in global flavor knowledge and the exploration of specialty and dehydrated ingredients. It continues to be a source of support. With an unparalleled passion for innovation, partnering with customers to build custom solutions, responsible sourcing of ingredients, and operational excellence, Woodland Gourmet is a collaborative effort to meet the diverse needs of our foodservice, industrial, and retail customers. Through this, we foster lasting partnerships.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Irena Osovsky Director of Marketing and CI[email protected]www.woodlandgourmet.com

SOURCE Woodland Foods

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodland-foods-rebrands-as-woodland-gourmet-reaffirming-commitment-to-innovation-and-operational-excellence-302145196.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos