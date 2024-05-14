Google's Gemini assistant takes Android to the next level





Google's Gemini virtual assistant is getting smarter. The company said at Tuesday's Google I/O keynote that Gemini will now be able to understand more context about the apps you're using, ask you questions about the video you're currently watching on YouTube, and provide a variety of other information. He said it will be possible to generate images that can be provided. Drag and drop directly into Gmail or Google Messages.

The change shows how Google is incorporating generative AI into Android on a broader level after the company announced an AI-based photo editing tool last year. This Gemini enhancement, combined with other features like Circle to Search, shows that Google wants AI to have a greater impact on how we use our devices. Many of the generative AI-based features that have come to phones over the past year are focused on individual tasks, such as photo editing or phone translation. But this Gemini update suggests that Google wants to make AI a core part of Android's interface.

“We're reimagining Android around AI,” Sameer Samat, Google's Android ecosystem president, told CNET ahead of Google I/O. “We think this will be a big differentiator for us.”

Google showed several examples of how Gemini can respond to different requests depending on the app you're using. The virtual assistant appears as an overlay window that occupies only a portion of the interface, making it easier to navigate while continuing to navigate the apps you're currently using.

One example included asking Gemini to generate images of “tennis” and “pickles” on the fly, then dropping the images in response to a text message about pickleball. In its current form, Gemini will redirect you to a full-screen interface and ask you to generate an image, then you can press the share button to share the image in your text message. In another example, I asked a Gemini about her two-bound rule for pickleball while watching a YouTube video about how to play the sport.

Google I/O 2024 details

Users who own Gemini Advanced, the paid version of Google's upgraded AI model, can tap the “Ask this PDF” button to ask Gemini to ask questions based on the PDF document currently displayed on screen. You can also have them answer questions. .

Similar to Circle to Search, Gemini's new features aim to help you get things done without having to jump back and forth between multiple apps. The idea is to have an Assistant that lets you switch from apps like Instagram or YouTube and skip that second step, instead of asking Google about what you're already watching.

You can now use Google Gemini to generate images and drag and drop them directly into Messages or Gmail.

Google

“If you want an assistant on your device that can really help you in the moment, depending on the situation, you'll want to be able to ask that assistant to come to where you are, figuratively speaking. ” Samat said.

This direction feels similar to the mobile software from startup Brain AI, which the company unveiled at February's Mobile World Congress show. The interface is designed to run on Android smartphones and uses AI to respond to requests rather than relying on an app. An example would include searching for a product you want to buy, such as sneakers, and long-pressing on the search result to request an unboxing video for that product. This is a different execution than Google's latest version of Gemini, but the intent seems to be the same.

Google is also leveling up Gemini Nano (an AI model that runs on your smartphone) and Circle to Search (a feature that lets you search for almost anything on your screen by drawing circles or scribbling on the screen). proceeding. Gemini Nano gains multimodal functionality. This means that in addition to text prompts, it can process visual input, speech, and audio. The company says it will be coming to Pixel devices later this year.

Google plans to incorporate this into TalkBack's accessibility features to improve the way images are labeled for people with visual impairments or low vision. The company is also testing a feature based on Gemini Nano that can analyze calls in real time to detect fraud, similar to the Azure Operator Call Protection tool that Microsoft announced earlier this year.

Both functions are handled on-device, so no information needs to leave your phone for these services to work. Circle to Search, on the other hand, helps students answer math and physics questions and provides step-by-step instructions to solve the problem.

Google's Android update comes as tech companies large and small are considering how generative AI could transform handheld gadgets and wearable devices. Samsung introduced a series of new AI-powered features in its Galaxy S24 phone earlier this year, some in partnership with Google. Apple is expected to incorporate generative AI into the iPhone in its next iOS 18 update, which will be revealed at next month's Worldwide Developers Conference.

Startups like Rabbit Inc. and Humane AI have launched new types of AI-forward gadgets that mark a departure from smartphones, including Rabbit's voice-controlled personal assistant-in-a-box and Humane's AI-powered Pin. However, both devices were criticized by reviewers for failing to live up to expectations.

Of course, Android is more than just a phone. You can watch it not only in your car, but also on your TV or tablet. Samath thinks the idea of ​​a new type of AI gadget is “exciting,” but the rapid rise of generative AI has led Google to recognize the need for an entirely new device in his category. He did not provide details on whether there were any.

“The Android ecosystem is in a great position to enable rapid innovation and identify the right form factors for this new and evolving technology,” he said.

Editor's note: CNET used an AI engine to create dozens of stories and label them accordingly. The notes you are reading are attached to articles that substantively cover the topic of AI, all written by professional editors and writers. Please see our AI Policy for more information.

