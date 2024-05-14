Google takes the next step in AI evolution





Last May, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company would use artificial intelligence to reimagine all of its products.

But new generative AI technology comes with risks, including the spread of misinformation, so Google is wary of applying it to its search engine, which is used by more than 2 billion people and generated $175 billion in revenue last year. Ta.

At Google's annual conference in Mountain View, Calif., on Tuesday, Pichai showed how the company's aggressive AI efforts have finally trickled down to its search engine. Starting this week, users in the U.S. will see AI Overviews, a feature that generates summaries of information on top of traditional search results, he said. By the end of the year, more than 1 billion people will have access to this technology.

The introduction of AI could heighten concerns that web publishers will see less traffic from Google search, further increasing pressure on an industry reeling from rifts with other technology platforms. Google shows users a long summary on a topic, potentially reducing the need to visit another website, but Google downplayed these concerns.

Links included in AI summaries get more clicks from users than when they appear in traditional search results, Liz Reid, Google's vice president of search, said in a blog post. Continue to focus on sending valuable traffic to publishers and creators.

The company also announced a number of other initiatives, including lightweight AI models, new chips, and so-called agents to help users perform tasks to gain an edge in the AI ​​battle with Microsoft and ChatGPT maker OpenAI. did.

Pichai said Tuesday at the Google I/O developer conference that the company is currently in the early stages of transitioning to an AI platform. We want everyone to benefit from what Gemini can do, including developers, startups, and the general public.

When ChatGPT was released in late 2022, some in the technology industry believed it was a serious threat to Google's search engine, the most popular way to find information online. Since then, Google has been actively working to regain its dominance in the AI ​​space, releasing a technology family called Gemini that includes new AI models for developers and chatbots for consumers. We also brought this technology to YouTube, Gmail, and Docs, allowing users to create videos, emails, and drafts with less effort.

All the while, Google has been in a tit-for-tat race with OpenAI and its partner Microsoft. The day before the Google conference, OpenAI announced a new version of his ChatGPT, which resembles a voice assistant.

(The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft in December for copyright infringement of news content related to AI systems.)

At a Silicon Valley event, Google showcased how it's embedding AI more deeply into users' lives. It introduced Project Astra, an experiment to see how AI can act as an agent that chats with users by voice and responds to images and videos. Some features will be available to users of Google's Gemini chatbot later this year, Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google's AI lab DeepMind, said in a blog post.

DeepMind also announced Gemini 1.5 Flash. This is an AI model designed to be faster, more efficient, and lighter in size than Gemini 1.5 Pro, a mid-tier model that Google has deployed across many consumer services. Hassabis wrote that the new model had better reasoning abilities and was better at summarizing information, chatting, and captioning images and videos.

The company announced another AI model, Veo, that generates high-resolution videos based on simple text prompts, similar to the OpenAIs Sora system. Google said some creators will be able to preview Veo, and others will be able to join a waitlist to gain access. The company plans to bring some of Veos' features to YouTube Shorts, a competitor to video platform TikTok, and other products later this year.

Google also unveiled the latest versions of its music generation tool Lyria and image generation tool Imagen 3. In February, Google's Gemini chatbot was criticized by users on social media for refusing to generate images of white people and displaying historically inaccurate images. numbers. The company said it is blocking its ability to generate images of people until the issue is resolved.

In the past three months, more than 1 million users have signed up for Gemini Advanced, a version of Google's chatbot available for a $20 monthly subscription, the company said.

In the coming months, Google plans to add Gemini Live. This provides users with a way to interact with chatbots through voice commands. Google says the chatbot will respond with a natural voice and users can interrupt Gemini to ask clarifying questions. Later this year, users will be able to use their camera to view the physical world around them in Gemini Live and have conversations about it with a chatbot.

In addition to the AI ​​overview, Google's search engine also displays search results pages that are organized by AI and display generated headlines that highlight different types of content. The feature will start with results for meals and recipes, and later extend to shopping, travel, and entertainment queries.

Search chief Reid said in an interview ahead of the conference that he expects the search updates will save users time because Google can do more work.

Pichai said he expects the majority of people to use Gemini AI technology through Google's search engine.

Pichai said in a press conference ahead of the conference that it will become increasingly seamless for people to interact with Gemini.

