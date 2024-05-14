Google unveils Project Astra chatbot technology, brings 'AI Overview' to search for all US users





Google took to the stage at its annual developer conference on Tuesday to unveil new AI chatbot technology called Project Astra and a series of announcements that incorporate artificial intelligence across its product catalog.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced Tuesday that Google will roll out AI capabilities in its flagship search product to all users in the United States this week, while Demis Hassabis, head of Google's DeepMind AI division, said: announced Project Astra, a universal AI agent that can understand the context of the world. User environment.

In a video demonstration of Astra, Google showed how users can point their phone's camera at a nearby object and ask the AI ​​agent relevant questions, such as “What region are you in?” Or did you see where I put my glasses? Astra technology will be introduced to the Gemini app later this year, the company said.

Speaking on a stage near Alphabet's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., Pichai and Hassabis, along with a parade of executives, spoke at a high-stakes AI race with Big Tech rivals like Microsoft, Meta and Amazon. I tried to show the company's progress in Well-funded startups include OpenAI, Anthropic, and Perplexity.

Google said its Gemini technology is now integrated in some form into all of Google's major products, including YouTube and search, which have more than 2 billion users. And Google announced a new standalone Gemini app that allows users to take advantage of its latest AI features.

Pichai said Google Search already uses Gemini technology to answer billions of queries. We expect to see not only an increase in search usage, but also an increase in customer satisfaction.

In the coming weeks, Google will add multi-step inference to search, allowing Gemini to answer long, multi-part questions. For example, it searches for the top-rated yoga studios in Los Angeles, calculates walking distance from each studio, and provides per-class prices all from her one search query.

Pichai said Google search is generative AI on the scale of human curiosity.

Other big announcements about Google IO include:

*6th generation Trillium GPU. The new chip, which will be available to Google Cloud customers in late 2024, offers a 4.7x increase in computing performance compared to previous versions.

*Veo, generative video model. Can be used with VideoFX. Some of his Veo features are now available to some developers and a waiting list is currently open.

*Google DeepMind and YouTube are building the Music AI Sandbox, a group of AI tools to help artists create music.

*The new dedicated Gemini smartphone app provides all the features of AI models in one place. Gemini is available both as an assistant on Android and as an overlay for the apps you're using, so you don't have to switch between apps to use Gemini. This will happen in the coming months.

*Google will also roll out new features to customize Gemini in the coming months. What Google calls Gems allows users to curate what they want to see from his AI models.

*Gemini for Workspace side panel is an AI helper that resides on the side of the screen in the Google Workspace application and will be available next month.

*Data Q&A will be available to Labs users in September, and Gemini will help users organize their spreadsheets.

