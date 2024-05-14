Google is overhauling its search results page with the addition of AI overview and Gemini organization





A year ago, Google said it believed AI was the future of search. That future is clearly here. Google has begun rolling out AI Overview, formerly known as Search Generative Experience (SGE), to users in the United States and will soon roll it out to users around the world. Soon, billions of Google users will see his AI-generated summaries at the top of many search results. This is just the beginning of how AI will change search.

What we're seeing with generative AI is Google doing more searches on your behalf, said Liz Reid, Google's new head of search who has worked on all parts of AI search for the past few years. This means that they will be able to do the following. You can spend a lot of effort searching, so you can focus on the parts you want to get things done and the parts you find exciting to explore.

Reid has ticked off a list of features aimed at making that happen, all of which Google announced publicly at Tuesday's I/O developer conference. Of course, there's also an AI overview, which aims to provide general answers to your queries and links to resources for more information. Lens also has new features that allow you to capture and search videos. A new planning tool designed to automatically generate travel itineraries and meal plans based on a single query. Now you can organize the results page itself in a new way, powered by AI, so when you're looking for a restaurant in a new city, you'll be offered dozens of restaurants for your date or business meeting without even asking. There is a gender.

This is nothing but full-stack AI for search. Google uses Gemini AI to understand what you're asking, including whether you're typing, talking, taking photos, or recording videos.

We use a new specialized Gemini model to summarize the web and provide answers. We also use Gemini to design and configure our results pages.

Google uses AI to populate and organize its search results pages. Image: Google

However, not all searches need this much AI, and not all searches will benefit from it, Reed said. If you just want to go to a URL, let's say you want to search for “Walmart” and go to walmart.com. Adding AI is not very beneficial. She thinks Gemini is most helpful in more complex situations, the kind where she has to do a ton of searching or she doesn't need to go to Google in the first place.

One of Reid's favorite examples is local search. (This is a phrase we often hear in AI, because it's hard to sift through tons of similar listings and reviews to find one that's actually good.) Find the best yoga and Pilates studios with Gemini She says you can do something like this. Located in Boston, within a 30-minute walk of Beacon Hill, she is a 4-star+ hotel. You'll probably also want to know more about which offers are the best value for first-timers, she continues. Therefore, she can retrieve and summarize information that is combined with graphs and across the web.

Knowledge Graphs and AI The combination of Google's old search tools and its new ones is key for Reed and her team. Search results also include solved questions, such as sports scores. If you actually just want a score, this product works very well, says Reed. In this case, Gemini's job is to make sure they get points, no matter how strange their demands may be. She could consider increasing the types of questions that elicit better scores, but she says she still needs standard sports data.

Not all searches will yield an AI overview, but many will. Image: Google

For Google and other search engines, getting good data is the name of the game. Reid says one of his inspirations for creating his new search-specific Gemini model was to focus on getting things right. She says that in any language model, there is a balance between creativity and factuality. She really meant to slant on the side of facts. An overview of AI may not be fun or glamorous, but the end result is that you're more likely to get things right. (That said, no model is perfect, and Google will no doubt run into many problems with hallucinations or completely false summaries.)

As AI enters search, products like Perplexity and Arc have come under increased scrutiny for combing and summarizing the web without directing users to actual information sources. Reid said it's a difficult but important balance to strike, and one way Google is trying to do the right thing is simply not showing summaries for certain items. But she's also confident, saying early data shows this new way of searching will actually lead to more clicks to the open web. Sure, she says, lower value content can suffer, but when she considers: [links] Digging deeper, websites that do a great job of providing perspective and color and experience and expertise are still what people want. She noted that younger users in particular always want a human perspective on their queries, and it's still Google's job to provide that to them.

For most of the past decade, Google has been trying to change the way we search. It started out as a box for entering keywords. Now I want to be an omniscient being who can query in any way and get answers in the most useful way. It adds richness and allows people to ask questions that they would naturally ask, Reed said. For Google, that's the secret to getting more people asking more questions, which in turn makes Google more money. For users, this could mean entirely new ways to interact with the Internet. That means less typing, fewer tabs, and a lot more chat with search engines.

