



Virginia Tech has completed a competitive national search for vice president for campus planning, infrastructure and facilities. Dwyn Taylor has emerged as the frontrunner to fill this important role, effective June 25, 2024. Mr. Taylor joined the University in 2016 and currently serves as Assistant Vice President for Capital Buildings in the Division of Campus Planning, Infrastructure and Facilities.

I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the University in this exciting role. You will be entrusted with the leadership of a highly dedicated group of people who work diligently every day, often completely behind the scenes, to operate and maintain Virginia Tech's extensive portfolio of facilities across the commonwealth. Taylor said it's humbling. I look forward to helping drive the ongoing strategic goals and initiatives and building on the institution's dreams for the future.

Taylor's current team is responsible for procuring and managing design and construction contracts for capital ($3 million or more) projects. The University's capital construction portfolio totals more than $1 billion and consists of more than 20 projects across the commonwealth, spanning the main campus in Blacksburg and the first phase of the Innovation Campus in Alexandria, Virginia.

Previously, Mr. Taylor served as the University's Assistant Vice President for Facilities Operations and Construction. He led the Buildings and Grounds, Facilities Operations Engineering, Public Works, Housekeeping, and Construction/Renovation director positions that included approximately 400 employees. These units are responsible for preventative maintenance, repairs, construction/renovation, power plant utility production and distribution, Hokeystone quarry operations, grounds maintenance, snow removal, trash collection, and cleaning.

Given his experience leading complex organizations prior to joining Virginia Tech and his track record while at Virginia Tech, Mr. Dowin brings expertise and leadership in areas of work that are critical to the momentum and continuity of this organization. said the company's executive vice president and chief operating officer. Amy Sebring. The depth and caliber of our colleagues at Virginia Tech is a testament to our culture, and we are pleased to welcome Dowin as our next vice president.

As a member of Sebrings' senior leadership team and a valued partner with academic and administrative departments across campus, Taylor will provide critical leadership in supporting Virginia Tech's teaching, research, and outreach efforts. As vice chancellor for campus planning, infrastructure and facilities, he will oversee the management, maintenance and development of the university's campuses in Blacksburg, Roanoke, and Washington. University research facilities located throughout the Commonwealth. Steger International Scholarship Center in Riva San Vitale, Switzerland.

Prior to attending Virginia Tech, Taylor served as an active duty naval officer for 27 years, earning the rank of captain in the Civil Engineer Corps. He also worked in the design-build construction industry for the next five years. He is the Chief Operating Officer of GM Hill Engineering, Inc., a small business/women-owned design-build company located in Jacksonville, Florida, and Vice President of Commercial for Stellar, a fully integrated company based in Jacksonville. was. He focuses on design, engineering, construction and mechanical services worldwide.

Taylor graduated summa cum laude from Georgia Tech with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and holds a master's degree in civil engineering with an emphasis in construction engineering/project management from the University of Texas. He also attended Duke University's Fuqua School of Business' Executive Management Program. Taylor is a registered professional engineer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.vt.edu/articles/2024/05/dwyn-taylor-is-virginia-tech-s-next-vice-president-for-campus-pl.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos