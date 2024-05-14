Porsche Game Bundle for the hit game Overwatch 2





2024/05/14

A special Porsche bundle is now available for the hit game Overwatch® 2. Players can change the appearance of the popular character D.Va and Pharah with two Porsche-inspired skins for him. The skin incorporates a number of design elements, with D.Va drawing inspiration from the new all-electric Macan and Taycan Fara.

This release is the centerpiece of Porsche's collaboration with game developer Blizzard Entertainment®. The wide-ranging campaign accompanying the launch of the Game His Bundle includes a fully animated short film that tells the story behind the creation of D.Va's new Porsche She-Mecha.

“It was important for us to develop a game bundle with Blizzard that clearly showcases the highlights of the Porsche Macan, yet fits natively into the design language and gaming world,” said Porsche AG Brand Management and Partnerships. Director Deniz Keskin said. . “By involving streamers, cosplayers, and esports experts, we want to engage with the Overwatch community in the best way possible to be part of this great partnership.”

“One of Overwatch’s core values ​​is to design our heroes to proudly and unashamedly express who we are as players, and that applies to Porsche as well,” said Overwatch Vice President of Marketing. President Kim Centeno said. “Working with a cutting-edge brand that is recognized for quality and excellence, and with such beautiful design, felt like a perfect fit for the optimistic future of Overwatch 2.”

The first Porsche-inspired skin is for fan favorite D.Va. In Overwatch 2's futuristic world, former professional gamers control robot-like “mechs,” or large, maneuverable machines. Her new skin incorporates numerous design elements of the Electric Macan, including the brand's signature 4-point daytime running she-light and the iconic flat-shelf upper light she-unit. There's also a new virtual costume for Farah, a character inspired by the Taycan and clearly influenced by Porsche. The Game Her bundle, which includes both skins, will only be available for purchase as an in-game purchase from now until June 3, 2024.

All details about collaborations with popular content creators, cosplay artists and esports professionals will be published in the global campaign hub that Porsche is launching in collaboration with gaming and entertainment media portal IGN. Porsche and Blizzard Entertainment will also have a joint booth at Gamescom (August 21-25), the world's largest gaming trade fair, in Cologne.

On March 8, Porsche and Blizzard Entertainment announced a collaboration at the South by Southwest® (SXSW) festival in Texas. The goal of this partnership is to convey our passion for the Porsche brand in unexpected and entertaining ways, not only to Overwatch 2's young and diverse fanbase, but also to the broader gaming community. Already a leader in the racing game, the sports car manufacturer is expanding its portfolio beyond the motorsport genre.

New Macan arrives in the popular Overwatch game universe

Porsche and game developer Blizzard Entertainment® today announced a new collaboration on the hit game Overwatch® 2 at the South by Southwest® (SXSW®) event.

Overwatch® 2 is one of the most popular games in the world, with over 100 million players across the series. A story about a world worth fighting for, where super soldiers, scientists, cyborgs, and omnics fight for control of places around the world. A total of 40 unique heroes battle across varied and dynamic maps and locations that require cooperation and adaptability. Overwatch 2 is available for free on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

