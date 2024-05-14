Google reveals surprising vision for how AI will work with Gmail, Photos, and more





CNN —

A day after OpenAI impressed with its incredibly improved ChatGPT AI model, Google unveiled an equally amazing vision for how AI will improve the products billions of people use every day. did.

The update, announced at the annual Google I/O developer conference, comes as the company looks to move beyond its core advertising business with new devices and AI-powered tools. Artificial intelligence was a big focus at the event, with Google CEO Sundar Pichai saying at the end of his presentation that he counted the word AI being said 120 times by none other than Gemini, the company's AI platform.

During the keynote, Google talked about how its AI products will become a bigger part of users' lives, including sharing information, interacting with others, finding objects around the house, creating schedules, shopping, and using Android devices. He expressed his wish to become Fundamentally, Google wants its AI to be embedded in everything you do.

Pichai kicked off the event by highlighting various new features powered by the latest AI model, Gemini 1.5 Pro. One of his new features called “Ask Photos” allows you to ask when your daughter learned to swim or remember her plate number by reviewing your saved photos. and more, you can search for photos and get deeper insights.

We also showed how users can ask Gemini 1.5 Pro to summarize all recent emails from their child's school by analyzing attachments, summarizing key points, and spitting out action items.

Meanwhile, Google executives took turns demonstrating other features, such as how the latest model can read textbooks aloud and turn them into a kind of AI lecture where natural-speaking teachers answer questions.

Just the day before, OpenAI, one of the technology industry leaders in artificial intelligence, announced a new AI model that makes its chatbot ChatGPT smarter and easier to use. GPT-4o aims to turn ChatGPT into a digital personal assistant that can participate in real-time voice conversations and interact using text and vision. View and have conversations about screenshots, photos, documents, and charts uploaded by users.

Google also unveiled Gemini's latest features, which leverage different types of input multimodal capabilities to capture text, audio, and images, in direct response to the ChatGPT effort. Google executives also demoed Virtual Teammates, which can help you manage to-do lists, organize data, and manage workflows.

The company also highlighted that search has been improved by allowing users to ask more natural or more focused questions and providing different versions of answers, including detailed and summarized results. Did. You can also make targeted suggestions, such as recommending kid-friendly restaurants in a specific location, or point out problems with gadgets like cameras by capturing a video of the problem with Google Lens. . The company says its goal is to take the hassle out of searching on Google.

The company also briefly introduced Project Astra, developed by Google's DeepMind AI Lab, which allows its AI assistant to perform real-world tasks such as using your phone's camera to identify objects and find misplaced items. By interpreting information about the world, it can assist users in their daily lives. We also hinted at how it would work with augmented reality glasses.

Google has announced that it will integrate more AI features into its phones later this year. For example, users will be able to drag and drop her AI-generated images into his Google Messages or his Gmail, or ask about her YouTube videos and PDFs on Android devices.

And in a move that may appeal to many, new built-in tools for Android will help detect suspicious activity during calls, such as scammers trying to imitate your bank.

It's no wonder that AI was the center of attention at this year's Google developer conference, said Jacob Bourne, an analyst at market research firm eMarketer.

By showcasing its latest models and how they enhance existing products with strong consumer reach, Google is demonstrating how it can effectively differentiate itself from its competitors, he said. .

He believes the acceptance of the new tools will be an indicator of how well Google can adapt its search products to the demands of the generative AI era.

To remain competitive and satisfy investors, Google must focus on converting AI innovations into profitable products and services at scale, he said.

As the company expands its AI footprint, it said it will introduce more protections to reduce potential abuse. Google is extending existing SynthID functionality to detect AI-generated content. Last year, the tool added watermarks to AI-generated images and audio.

Google also said it is partnering with experts and institutions to test and improve the new model's features.

While the company has doubled down on its artificial intelligence deployment over the past year, it has also faced major hurdles. Last year, shortly after introducing a generative AI tool then called Bard and then Gemini, a demo video of the tool gave false answers to questions about the James Webb Space Telescope. As a result, Google's stock price fell.

More recently, the company rolled out Gemini's ability to generate images of people in February after coming under fire on social media for creating historically inaccurate images that predominantly showed people of color instead of white people. There was a pause.

Gemini, like other AI tools such as ChatGPT, is trained on vast amounts of online data. Experts have long warned of shortcomings with AI tools, including their potential for inaccuracy, bias and the spread of misinformation. Still, many companies are developing AI tools and partnerships.

Apple may be interested in licensing Google's Gemini AI engine, which includes chatbots and other AI tools, to incorporate into features of the next iPhone and iOS 18, Bloomberg reported in March. Ta. The company is also reportedly in talks with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/14/tech/google-ai-gmail-photos-developers-conference/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos