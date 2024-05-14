How PepsiCo avoids pilot purgatory with innovation partnerships





Anna Faberoff, general manager of PepsiCo Research, spoke about the company's unique… [+] vision.

pepsico

Digital transformation is a key priority for most large enterprises. Unfortunately, McKinsey & Company reports that 75% to 85% of all digital projects end up in the pilot stage or pilot purgatory. PepsiCo has cracked the code on how to avoid pilot purgatory by creating its own business division within PepsiCo Laboratories.

The PepsiCo Institute's Secret Sauce fosters strategic partnerships with companies, particularly startups, to pilot new technologies and solutions focused on solving PepsiCo's core business challenges. Their mission is to help lead PepsiCo into the future by incorporating cutting-edge technology into the business to solve real-world problems.

Since launching PepsiCo Lab in 2018, the team has completed more than 100 pilots. One such success story is Augury, a pioneer in AI-driven solutions for manufacturing and other industrial sectors, which helped PepsiCo Inc. with more than 900 outages across 38 Frito-Lay manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, and Canada. Helped reduce over 4,500 hours of unplanned machine downtime across time events.England

I had the opportunity to speak with the PepsiCo Labs and Augury teams and learned five clear lessons that organizations can apply to effectively move their partnership pilots from idea to implementation quickly, efficiently, and effectively. .

Lesson 1: Focus

Most pilot projects struggle because no one knows when they will be completed or what success (or failure) will look like. PepsiCo Labs avoids this common trap by specifically defining the problem it's trying to solve and working with partners like Augury to define success.

The pilot with Augury began when PepsiCos was looking for ways to reduce unplanned machine downtime at its Frito-Lay manufacturing plant. Unplanned downtime is when a machine is offline instead of during a scheduled maintenance window, which can cause costly delays.

Clark Michael, PepsiCo's senior director of supply chain, explains the impact of unplanned machine downtime. Every time a manufacturing line is out of commission, there is significant disruption to the supply chain. The most visible disruption is the inability to make the most of your assets. However, the secondary effects are significant. For example, productivity decreases because team members are unable to complete their tasks. The impact is even greater when you consider that the product has to be shipped from other remote locations, increasing costs and his CO2 emissions.

Lesson 2: Choose the right partner

A second lesson from the PepsiCo Institute?

Find the right partner to help you solve your problems.

PepsiCo Labs sources and connects emerging technology startups around the world. We look at both large and small companies. We rely on VCs, incubators, accelerators and innovation partners. “We also offer social media outreach and post-experiment opportunities on our website and invite companies to contact us directly,” said Anna Faberoff, general manager of PepsiCo Laboratories. ” he explains.

The PepsiCo Labs team will then begin the process of finding the best partner to help them. Farberov said: We recently selected 400 partners for our warehouse automation pilot. In the end, he found 21 of the most relevant companies and ended up working with his five companies, each working in a completely different field.

The team hosts several industry-specific pilot programs throughout the year, which other startups can apply to potentially scale their solutions company-wide. Machine Downtime His Augury, which participated in his pilot program, was one of his three partners selected.

Augury's solution?

Machine health solutions that use the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the health and performance of industrial machinery. Augury said he has a database of more than 450 million machine hours that could help PepsiCo predict and prevent machine failures in advance. This pilot gave Augury the opportunity to apply the technology in a live environment tailored to PepsiCos' unique needs.

Lesson 3: Clearly define your stakeholders

Getting the right partners on board is just the first step. Assembling an inclusive team to support your project is essential. Providing guidance and support to trial partners is critical to success, Farbelov explains. We work with our pilot partners to help them test their technology in real-world environments under the guidance and partnership of our team of experts.

This support has been a game-changer for Augury.

PepsiCo Laboratories supported Augury by providing access to manufacturing and technology leaders who helped navigate how to best work with PepsiCo. This was a perfect match of complementary expertise that will help us succeed, said Saar Yoskovitz, co-founder and CEO of Augurys.

Lesson 4: Start smart.However, keep scalability in mind

One of PepsiCo Labs' key philosophies is to start small and scale. PepsiCo Laboratories piloted Augurys Machine Health at four of his Frito-Lay plants. This allows stakeholders to start with something manageable while keeping scalability in mind.

Farbelov explains that too small can hinder measuring impact, while too large can be overwhelming. Balance is key to achieving early wins and ensuring progress.

One of the factors that made the pilot successful was that Augury's solution allowed PepsiCo to easily scale it to more manufacturing sites.

Our employees are focused on manufacturing our products. They don't have time to capture data, analyze it, understand what it means, and develop a plan of action. Michael explained that the built-in service element on top of the hardware technology means scaling the solution does not require significant human resources from his members of the manufacturing plant team.

Lesson 5: Create a review period and prepare to pivot

The fifth lesson is related to Lesson 1: Return to the starting point and review the success of the pilot for your business problem.

Recall that Augury's solution was one of three potential partners. As part of PepsiCo Labs' pilot process, the team formally reviewed the solution and compared the results of each of the three partner solutions. The review was carried out for the first time in a year.

result?

Augury also delivered tangible results in terms of potential scalability.

Furbelov said the pilot significantly reduced the additional costs of unplanned breakdowns, interruptions, and replacement of monitored assets. Increased productivity has given PepsiCo employees a better work experience with a focus on delivering high-quality consumer products.

Although Augury's pilot was successful, it is important to note that not all pilots are successful. Farbelov reminds us of an important lesson. Don't be afraid to abort the pilot if it doesn't work out. For formal reviews, pivoting may mean moving from pilot to production, or it may mean decommissioning altogether. It's perfectly fine to understand that failing a pilot isn't a bad thing. Importantly, the organization was not afraid to try something new.

From pilot to production deployment

Augurys Machine Health is currently deployed to 36 Frito-Lay sites in the U.S. and Canada and two more sites in the United Kingdom. To date, Augury has helped her reduce 900 unplanned downtime events, effectively avoiding an estimated 4,500 hours of unplanned downtime.

What about take-home?

Staying focused, choosing the right partners, starting small but with scalability in mind, having a period of reflection, and being ready to pivot are lessons for all businesses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/katevitasek/2024/05/14/how-pepsico-avoids-pilot-purgatory-with-innovation-partnerships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos