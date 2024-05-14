Google targets filmmakers with new generative AI video model Veo





It's been three months since OpenAI demoed its compelling text-to-video conversion AI, Sora, and now Google is looking to steal some of the attention. Announced at his I/O developer conference on Tuesday, Google said Veo's latest generation AI video model will allow him to create over 1 minute of high-quality 1080p resolution videos in a variety of visual and cinematic styles. announced that it can be produced.

According to Google's press release, Veo's advanced understanding of natural language allows the model to understand cinematic terminology such as time-lapse and aerial landscape photography. Users can use text, image, or video-based prompts to direct the desired output, and Google says the resulting video is more cohesive and consistent, with the ability to focus on people, animals, and objects throughout the shot. movements are more realistically depicted.

Below are some examples, but please ignore the low resolution if you can, as the demo video needs to be compressed to a GIF. Image: Google

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said in a press preview on Monday that video results can be narrowed down with additional prompts, and that Google is adding new tools to help Veo create storyboards and longer scenes. He said he is considering additional features.

As with many of these AI model previews, most people looking to try Veo for themselves will have to wait a while. Google will invite selected filmmakers and creators to experiment with models to determine how best to support creativity, and these collaborations will build on the development of Google's AI technology. He said he would give creators a say in how things are done.

Here you can see how the sun is accurately recreated behind the horse and how the light shines softly through the horse's tail. Image: Google

Some Veo features will be available to some creators in private preview within VideoFX in the coming weeks. You can sign up for the waitlist here for an early chance to try it out. Otherwise, Google is also planning to add some features to YouTube Shorts in the future.

It's one of several video generation models Google has created over the past few years, from Phenaki and Imagen Video, which produced grainy and distorted video clips, to the Lumiere model it announced in January of this year. The latter was one of the most impressive models seen before Sora's February announcement, and Google says Veo understands video content and simulates real-world physics. and says it has further improved capabilities, including rendering high-resolution output.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has already pitched Sora to Hollywood, with plans to make it publicly available later this year, and previously hinted in March that it could be ready within months. The company is already looking into incorporating audio into Sora, potentially making the model available directly within video editing applications such as Adobe Premiere Pro. Veo is also being touted as a tool for filmmakers, so if OpenAI gets a head start, it could be difficult for Google's project to compete.

