Apple's ad blocker: News publishers are 'very concerned'

Apple doesn't appear to be having any conversations with publishers about its plans to roll out a powerful ad blocker and new text summarization tools on the Safari browser.

This change could mean that publishers won't be able to support their content with ads on Apple devices, and it could also result in Apple summarizing articles for readers without them having to click on the page. .

No UK publisher, and no one other than Apple, has seen the tech giant's new web eraser and AI text summarization tools yet, but sources say they are likely to launch on Apple devices later this year. Sources tell Press Gazette.

This new feature will be available in the iOS 18 and macOS 15 updates for Apple's iPhone and MacBook operating systems.

According to Apple Insider, the Web Wiping Tool will be available within Apple's Safari browser. It is reportedly similar to the 1Blocker app, a powerful ad blocker available on the Apple App Store.

1Blocker allows users to block ads, trackers, social media widgets, cookie notifications, mobile web banners, and comment sections. That block is permanent. That is, if a user turns off part of her web page, it will remain turned off for subsequent sessions.

When Press Gazette tested 1Blocker on the Daily Mirrors webpage, it removed nearly all advertising from the article pages. We've also removed the Mirrors GDPR consent module and disabled the content navigation bar that expands on hover.

According to Apple Insider, the AI ​​text summarization option will likely use Apple's Ajax large language model and on-device capabilities, allowing your phone or laptop to connect to the cloud or the internet to generate AI-driven responses to requests. No need to connect.

Of particular concern to publishers is how the tool will work with Apple's planned Intelligent Search update. This could potentially allow users to read summaries of web pages generated by Apple's software instead of clicking on the pages themselves.

Safari accounts for just over a third of the UK internet browser market, with Google Chrome accounting for just over half. Google plans to discontinue support for publisher cookies in Chrome next year, which some fear could reduce programmatic ad revenue in the browser by 50%.

A very worrying way for tech giants to do business.

Owen Meredith, president of the News Media Association, told Press Gazette that no publisher has had any conversations with Apple or is aware of Apple's involvement with publishers on this matter. Therefore, developing tools that have a potentially significant impact on how a publisher's content is used and displayed on Apple devices is difficult to achieve without engaging publishers, and technology This is a very worrying way for major companies to conduct business.

This is another classic example of “hire it or leave it” contract terms from big tech companies.

NMA sent a letter to Apple protesting that the new software would negatively impact publishers' ability to generate revenue to sustain journalism.

Ad blocks are blunt instruments that can hinder content creators' ability to sustainably fund their work and cause consumers to miss out on important information that could otherwise be very useful. In addition to this, Apple's reported use of AI in its new web eraser tool raises serious questions around editorial responsibility, as the AI ​​tool selectively removes or alters article content and its surrounding context. That's possible, the letter says.

Meredith said we don't have a clear opinion and are just looking at leaked reports. We want to have a conversation with them before deployment, not after.

Ad tech developers also unsure about Apple's plans

Several ad tech developers who follow Apple closely also told Press Gazette that they hadn't seen the new feature.

Web Eraser and AI Text Summarization are both still in development, but Apple is unlikely to cancel them, according to Marko Zivković, deputy editor of Apple Insider, which first revealed Apple's plans. That's unlikely, he said, because Apple would essentially have to scrap the finished product.

It is foolish to expect a response before Apple does. [Worldwide Developers Conference] next month. If Apple were to acknowledge journalists' concerns, it would be acknowledging the existence of Web Eraser in the process. That won't happen, he says, because you'll start seeing headlines like Apple confirming Web Eraser functionality in a letter to the British Media Association.

Both new tools could remove content or insert Apple's version of events before the original news source, but Zivkovic said he doesn't think this will pose censorship issues.

Intelligent Browsing isn't automatically enabled, and Apple isn't actively trying to suppress original content. Web Eraser also requires user action. Safari doesn't automatically clear itself if there are obvious banner ads on a web page. Basically, if you want to erase or summarize something, the choice is completely in your hands, and Safari gives you the means to do so. I disagree with the idea that Apple is somehow encouraging summarization or content blocking. This is because neither is enabled from the beginning.

While Apple's plan looks bad for publishers, the media has successfully fought off such challenges in the past. Many publishers now use ad blockers to deny their articles to readers or require users to register to view their content. As a result, ad blocker usage has decreased.

You can learn more about Web Eraser and AI Summarization features on Apple Insider here and here.

Apple did not respond to two requests for comment.

In February, Press Gazette revealed that Apple had apparently filed a patent for new technology to track ad performance across Apple devices.

Email [email protected] to point out an error, offer a story tip or send a letter for inclusion on our blog 'Letters Page'.

