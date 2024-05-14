Google I/O 2024: everything announced





Google I/O just concluded, and it was packed with AI announcements. As expected, the event focused on Google's Gemini AI model and how to integrate it into apps like Workspace and Chrome.

If you weren't able to watch the event live, you can still catch up on all the latest from Google in our roundup below.

You can now record and search videos with Google Lens

Google Lens already lets you search for things based on images, but Google has now taken it a step further by allowing you to search using videos. That means you can record a video of what you're looking for, ask a question while watching the video, and Google's AI will try to search the web for relevant answers.

Gemini answers your questions about your photo library

Google is rolling out new features this summer that will be a boon for people who have to sift through photos over years or even a decade. “Ask Photos” allows Gemini to look through your guy's Google Photos library and answer questions. This feature does more than just search for photos of dogs and cats. CEO Sundar Pichai demonstrated by asking Gemini for his license plate number. The response was the number itself, followed by a photo of it so I could confirm it was correct.

Google's flagship model Gemini is even faster and more capable

Google has introduced a new AI model, Gemini 1.5 Flash, to its lineup. The new multimodal model is just as powerful as Gemini 1.5 Pro, but optimized for narrow, high-frequency, low-latency tasks. This improves the generation of fast responses. Google has also made several changes to Gemini 1.5 that it says will improve translation, reasoning, and coding capabilities. Google also announced that it has doubled the context window (amount of information that can be captured) in Gemini 1.5 Pro from 1 million tokens to 2 million tokens.

Gemini joins Workspace users

Gemini summarizes Google Meet recordings. Screenshot: YouTube

Google is bringing its latest mainstream language model, Gemini 1.5 Pro, to Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drive, and the Gmail sidebar. When it rolls out to paid subscribers next month, it will act as a universal assistant within Workspace, allowing you to get information from any content in Drive, no matter where you are. You can also compose an email that incorporates information from the document you're currently viewing, or remind you to reply to an email you're currently viewing later. Some early testers already have access to these features, but Google says it will roll it out to all paid Gemini subscribers next month.

Project Astra is the future of Google's Star Trek AI

Google's Project Astra is a multimodal AI assistant that can monitor and understand what you see through your device's camera, remember where your things are, and do things for you. The company wants you to become a virtual assistant. It's been used in many of his I/O's most impressive demos this year, and the company's goal is to not just talk to users, but actually do work on their behalf. To be an honest and good AI agent.

Veo gives creators Sora-style video generation

Sample Veos output. Image: Google

Google's answer to OpenAI Sora is a new generative AI model that can output 1080p video based on text, image, and video-based prompts. Videos can be created in different styles such as aerial or time-lapse, and you can even add and adjust prompts. The company is already offering his Veo to some creators for use in YouTube videos, but it's also pitching it to Hollywood for use in movies.

Gems that enable the creation of custom chatbots with Gemini

Google is rolling out a custom chatbot creator called Gems. Similar to OpenAIs GPT, Gems allows users to instruct Gemini to customize how it responds and its areas of expertise. If you want to be a positive and persistent running coach with daily motivation and running plans, aka my worst nightmare, here's what you can do. Do it now (for Gemini Advanced subscribers).

Geminis make better conversation partners

The new Gemini Live feature aims to make voice chatting with Gemini more natural. The chatbot's voice has been updated with additional personality, allowing users to interrupt the voice mid-sentence, look through their smartphone's camera, and ask them to provide information about what they're seeing in real time. You will be able to do it. Gemini also adds new integrations that allow you to update or retrieve information from Google Calendar, Tasks, and Keep with multimodal features (like adding flyer details to your personal calendar).

Circle to Search can now help you solve math problems

If you're using an Android phone or tablet, you can now circle a math problem on your screen to get help solving it. Google's AI doesn't solve problems, so it can't help students cheat on their homework, but it breaks down homework into steps to make it easier to complete.

Google Search gets an AI overhaul

This week, Google is rolling out AI Overview, formerly known as Search Generative Experience, to everyone in the United States. Now, a specialized Gemini model will design and populate the results page with summarized answers from the web (similar to what you see in AI search tools like Perplexity and Arc Search).

Android brings AI-powered fraud detection

According to Google, Android smartphones use on-device Gemini Nano AI smarts to alert you to red flags like common scammer conversation patterns and pop up real-time alerts like the one above to help prevent fraudulent calls. states that it will be possible to avoid this. The company promises to provide more details about this feature later this year.

Android devices are about to introduce smarter AI

Google says Gemini will soon allow users to ask questions about on-screen videos and will respond based on automated captions. If you are a paid Gemini Advanced user, you can also import PDFs and provide information. These and other multimodal updates for Gemini on Android are expected to arrive in the coming months.

Google Chrome now has an AI assistant

Google has announced that it has added Gemini Nano, a lightweight version of the Gemini model, to Chrome on the desktop. The built-in assistant uses on-device AI to help you generate text for social media posts, product reviews, and more directly from within Google Chrome.

Google upgrades SynthID AI watermark

Google says it's expanding what you can do with SynthID, with the company announcing that it can now embed watermarks into content created with its new Veo video generator and detect AI-generated videos as well.

Updated May 14th: Added photos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/24153841/google-io-2024-ai-gemini-android-chrome-photos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos