President Sandoval selected as NCETs 2024 Technology Hall of Fame Honoree





The Nevada Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology will hold its 17th annual awards ceremony, the NCET Dragonfly Energy Technology Awards, on May 13, 2024, recognizing Northern Nevada individuals who have significantly increased the growth and stature of the technology community. and praised the company.

“The NCET Dragonfly Energy Awards do more than just recognize outstanding performance,” said Sarah Johns, NCET President and CEO. “Those honored tonight are building a strong, diverse, and sustainable economy that will serve Northern Nevada for decades to come. You are an inspiration.”

The University of Nevada, Reno received many awards, including five awards, including a special Technology Hall of Fame award for Chancellor Sandoval.

University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval received the 2024 Hall of Fame Award at the 17th Annual NCET Tech Awards.

“Throughout his career, President Sandoval has a proven track record of promoting economic development in Nevada,” Johns said. “From technology to manufacturing to his work educating Nevada's future workforce. NCET and Dragonfly Energy are proud to present Brian Sandoval with the Hall of Fame Award.”

The NCET Dragonfly Energy Technology Awards were held at the Reno Elks Lodge.

New Award: Robotics Comprehensive Innovation Company of the Year – K-12 Robotics Center

The “Best Overall Use of Robotics Innovation Company of the Year” award recognizes companies that drive innovation, solve complex challenges and create real value across a variety of industries. We recognize and celebrate the exemplary achievements, transformative impact, and visionary leadership of companies that demonstrate outstanding use of robotics technology. application.

K-12 Robotics was named Best Overall Use of Robotics Innovation.

The University of Nevada, Reno K-12 Robotics Center is housed in the historic Southside Studios and has been operated by the university since 2019, providing a unique space for robotics and STEM education. Located across from the Innovation Center, we welcome anyone interested in learning, building, and playing with robotics. The center aims to spark young students' interest in robotics, computer science, engineering and automation, leading to future degrees and careers. The Robotics program offers fun and educational extracurricular experiences that encourage growth and connection. STEM education is essential to preparing students for the workforce and driving innovation in the 21st century.

New Award: Sustainability Leader of the Year – Pengbo Chu

Awarded to the person who, through individual or team leadership, has best devised a way to create a more sustainable future. Special consideration will be given to individuals who demonstrate industry leadership through driving sustainable growth and influence in industry trade organizations, sustainability-related legislative efforts, or other civic and community engagement. Masu.

Pengbo Chu was awarded this year's Sustainability Leader Award.

Pengbo Chu, Nevada Gold Mining Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, leads an interdisciplinary team in the Mackay School of Geosciences and Engineering. He works with industry leaders such as Lithium Americas and American Battery Technology Company to develop environmentally friendly lithium extraction methods. His innovative mineral processing technology aims to reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact and shows the potential for carbon sequestration in lithium mines. Chu is also pioneering the development of immersive VR tools to educate students about metallurgical processes such as foam flotation. Mr. Chu promotes a holistic approach to sustainable resource management through collaboration with the federal Department of Energy, the Desert Research Institute, mine operations, and other university departments.

The Most Inspiring Technology Company of the Year – MACOMA Environmental Technologies

The Most Inspiring Technology Company of the Year Award recognizes and celebrates the innovative capabilities, transformative impact and exemplary leadership of technology companies that have made a significant impact on the landscape within and beyond their industry. Special consideration will be given to companies that demonstrate excellence in leveraging technology to drive positive change, advance social progress, and inspire others through vision, dedication, and ingenuity. Masu.

MACOMA awarded “Most Inspiring Technology Company of the Year”

MACOMA Environmental Technologies is a start-up company dedicated to advancing environmental sustainability through innovation and scientific research. MACOMA specializes in global research, development, and manufacturing of products that address critical environmental challenges such as indoor air quality, air pollution, and climate change. MACOMA is committed to slowing global warming by reducing greenhouse gases and protecting human health through economical reflective nanopaints and photocatalytic nanotechnology.

Best Engineer – Mick Hitchcock

Awarded to an engineer who, through individual or team leadership, has maximized the use of technology to improve the performance of their organization or the products and services it provides. Special consideration will be given to individuals who demonstrate industry leadership through participation in industry trade associations, legislative efforts related to the technology industry, or other civic and community involvement.

Mick Hitchcock wins Technologist of the Year.

Mick Hitchcock has spent 40 years in the pharmaceutical industry researching, developing and commercializing approximately 25 anti-infective drugs, primarily for the treatment of viral diseases. This included his first once-daily, one-pill regimen containing three drugs (ATRIPLA) to simplify the treatment of HIV. Since moving to Reno in 2009, I have served on the boards of the following organizations: Nevada Research & Innovation Corporation, an organization that facilitates the monetization and use of UNR IP. Renogenys, a UNR-Med spinoff company (of which he is also the founder) that develops a treatment for a type of muscular dystrophy called FSHD. Biomea Fusion Inc. is a small Bay Area company developing treatments for oncology and metabolic diseases.

