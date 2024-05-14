Google search is over as we know it





Google Search is about to fundamentally change, for better or worse. In line with Alphabet Inc.'s Google's grand vision for artificial intelligence, and spurred by competition from AI startups like ChatGPT, the company's core products are being reorganized to become more personalized and further abstracted by AI. be.

Liz Reid unveiled these changes today at Google's annual I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif., marking an early start to her role as the new head of all things Google Search. did. (Reed has only been with Google for 20 years, and she has worked on a variety of search products.) Her AI-rich demo was largely a result of her CEO Thunder -It was part of a broader theme across her Google keynote led by Pichai. All of Google's products are designed to help Google accelerate that change.

In the era of Gemini, we think we can significantly improve search, Reid said in an interview with WIRED ahead of the event, referring to his flagship generative AI model launched late last year. . People's time is valuable, right? They deal with difficult things. If there is an opportunity to use technology to help people answer questions and take even more work out of it, wouldn't we want to pursue it?

Google's new search feature lets you perform complex queries using video and audio.

It's as if Google took the index cards of the scripts they've been writing for the past 25 years, threw them up in the air and saw where the cards would fall. Also, the script was written by AI.

These changes to Google Search have been in the works for a long time. Last year, the company launched a Search Lab section, offering what it called a “search generation experience” where users could try out new features. The big question after that is whether or when these features will become permanently part of Google Search. The answer is “now.”

Google's search overhaul comes at a time when critics are becoming increasingly vocal about what feels like a degraded search experience for some people, and the company is partnering with Microsoft for the first time in a while. Microsoft is feeling the heat of competition due to the massive mashup between them. Open AI. Smaller startups like Perplexity, You.com, and Brave are also riding the generative AI wave, gaining attention, if not significant mindshare yet, for the way they've reshaped the entire concept of search.

automatic response

Google says it has created a customized version of the Gemini AI model for these new search features, but declined to share information about the model's size, speed, or guardrails it has put in place around the technology.

This search-specific twist on Gemini powers at least a few different elements of the new Google Search. Perhaps the most important one is AI Overviews, which Google is already experimenting with in its own labs. AI-generated summaries now appear at the top of search results.

An example from WIRED's test: In response to the question Where is the best place to see the Northern Lights? Instead of listing a web page, Google says the best place to see the Northern Lights, also known as the Northern Lights, is in the Arctic Circle. It will tell you in authoritative writing that this is where the harm is least. A link to NordicVisitor.com is also provided. But then the AI ​​goes on to say below that, “Other locations where the Northern Lights can be seen include Russia and the Northwest Territories of Canada.”

