Alphabet debuts enhanced AI search and chatbot as competition heats up





Written by Max A. Charney and Jeffrey Dustin

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (Reuters) – Google parent Alphabet said on Tuesday how it is leveraging artificial intelligence across its businesses, including an enhanced Gemini chatbot and improvements to its vaunted search engine, to compete with AI rivals. It showed what was being built.

The series of announcements highlights Google's efforts to revamp its products since the Microsoft-backed OpenAIs 2022 ChatGPT announcement shocked the public and threatened the incumbent's long-held hold on online search and AI.

Google's latest salvo includes adding to its family of Gemini 1.5 AI models, known as Flash, which are faster and cheaper to run. The prototype, called Project Astra, can talk to users in real time about anything captured by their smartphone's camera. Search results are categorized under AI-generated headings.

Asked whether AI updates could jeopardize Google's profitable business, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told reporters: “Right now we're focused on growth and opportunity. It's a moment,” he said.

The product presentation at Google's annual I/O developer event in Mountain View, California, followed a brief showcase by rival OpenAI on Monday. OpenAI demonstrated how ChatGPT can respond audibly to written or visual prompts with human-like intonation. His CEO at the company, Sam Altman, wrote that OpenAI provided software that “makes him feel like an AI in the movie.”

Similar stories have appeared in Google news from time to time, highlighting the fierce competition between the two AI developers.

For example, Alphabets' AI division, Google DeepMind, has been working on building technology that can perform everyday tasks for consumers. Early results appear in Project Astra, a tool that allows you to draw conclusions about the world around you using your smartphone's camera.

A demo video shown during Google I/O deployed this to help users identify speakers and find glasses left somewhere else in the room. The company also teased how Project Astra could be combined with Gemini Live, which could be a more natural voice and text voice assistant than the traditional Google Assistant.

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, said of the work behind Project Astra: “We wanted to build a general-purpose AI agent that is truly useful in everyday life.”

Another area that shows how Google stacks up against its competitors is video generation. The company teases Veo, an AI model that can spin up 1080p resolution videos longer than one minute, and will be available on a preview basis to approved creators, including filmmaker Donald Glover. . OpenAI has touted its proprietary filmmaking software among Hollywood executives, captivating and worrying the creative industry.

Google also announced improvements to its Gemini Pro 1.5 model that can make sense of large amounts of data. On Tuesday, the company announced it would double that amount to 2 million tokens. This means that AI could potentially be able to answer questions given the ingestion of thousands of pages of text or over an hour of video.

Pro models start at prompt sizes of up to 1 million tokens or data and are also available to subscribers of Google's Gemini Advanced service.

Alphabet stock rose 1% to $172.59 Tuesday afternoon.

New chip, new search

Google also highlighted its efforts to enhance its AI with new computing chips and revamp its namesake search engine.

The company announced its 6th generation tensor processing unit (TPU), which aims to provide its and Google Cloud customers with an alternative to industry heavyweight Nvidia's powerful processors. Google says the new chip will be available to cloud customers in late 2024.

Meanwhile, for U.S. Google Search users who browse the web in English, the company will soon use AI to organize search results for queries about meals, recipes, and eventually movies, books, and other content. It was announced that.

As for Google Search, the company is rolling out the AI ​​overview to all users in the US this week, following a lengthy public test since last year's I/O event. This feature uses generative AI to synthesize information and answer more complex queries for which there are no simple answers on the web.

“This week's AI Overviews launch reception will be an indicator of how well Google can adapt its search products to the demands of the generative AI era,” said eMarketer analyst Jacob Bourne. .

He added: “To remain competitive and satisfy investors, Google must focus on converting AI innovations into profitable products and services at scale.”

The ads will appear in slots across specific Google web pages, and AI Overview will be rolled out to more than 1 billion people by the end of the year, the company said.

Alphabet recorded $307.4 billion in revenue in 2023, much of which came from advertising such as Google search.

The company also showed off an experiment that would allow users to ask questions about videos they upload to Google Search, similar to what they did with Images today. The company demonstrated how this can help diagnose what's wrong with a broken record player.

(Reporting by Max A. Charney and Jeffrey Dustin in Mountain View, California; Additional reporting by Anna Tong in San Francisco, Yuvraj Malik in Bangalore and Noel Randewich in Oakland, California; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

