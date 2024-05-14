What is Technology? Today's App: Copy Paste





Our smartphones are better than computers in several ways. I don't think it's a secret. But there are certainly some things you can do on a computer that you can't do on a phone.

It's like copy and paste. CTL-C and CTL-V have been familiar to us since the 90s. Copying and pasting on your phone requires a few extra steps.

Copy Paste Keyboard seemed like one of those apps I didn't need and didn't want. I downloaded it anyway and it might just be the best utility app on my device.

Copy Paste Keyboard (also known as Paste Keyboard) is a free (ad-supported) app on Google Play and Apple App Store. It allows you to easily send long messages to multiple people.

Suppose you need to send invitations to some friends. It's not included in group texts, so you may need to send it via text, Facebook Messenger, email, WeChat, and other apps you use to chat.

Type a long message on the paste keyboard, open the Messages app, and just tap the message to add it to your text line. easy. It's depressing. Where did my smartphone life go?

There are similar apps, but I haven't tried them all.

If you've never downloaded a third-party keyboard, you may not understand its value. There are emoji keyboards, grammar correction keyboards, etc. Once you have downloaded Sticky Keyboard on your device, go to settings and search for keyboard. On iPhone,[一般]It's in the settings. Gives full access to the keyboard.

To send a message, tap the globe icon in the bottom left corner of your iPhone. On Android devices, keyboard options appear when you start typing your message. In either case, select Paste Keyboard.

Your prerecorded or saved message will be displayed. Tap it to type it into Email, Messages, or any other messaging app you use. It's very simple. To revert to the default password, simply tap the globe again.

Of course I don't use it all the time, but sometimes it comes in handy. Free app for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. The free version has a lot of ads so you can put up with it, but if you use the app a lot, we recommend purchasing the $7 ad-free version. It's a one-time fee and no subscription is required.

