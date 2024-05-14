Project Astra announced at Google I/O – Video





Speaker 1: Ultimately, it powers a new set of transformative experiences. Today, we're sharing some exciting new advances in the AI-assisted future we're calling Project Astra. Speaker 1: We've long wanted to build universal AI agents that are truly useful in everyday life. Our efforts to make this vision a reality date back many years. That's why we made Gemini multimodal from the beginning. [00:00:30] These agents, like us, need to understand and respond to a complex and dynamic world. You need to take in what you see and remember it so you can understand the context and take action. It should also be proactive, teachable, and personal so that you can talk to it naturally without delays or delays. We have made great strides in developing AI systems that can understand multimodal information, but reducing response times to conversational ones is a difficult engineering challenge. [00:01:00] Based on the Gemini model, we develop an agent that can process information faster by continuously encoding video frames, combining video and audio input into a timeline of events, which can be cached and recalled efficiently. Did. We also enhanced pronunciation with a wider range of intonations. These agents can better understand your situation and respond faster in conversations, making the pace and quality of interactions feel more natural.Here it is [00:01:30] The prototype video consists of two parts. Each part was captured in one take in real time. Speaker 2: Okay, let's do some tests. If you see anything that makes noise, please let me know. Speaker 3: You will see a speaker that produces sound. Speaker 2: What is that part of the speaker called? Speaker 3: It's a tweeter. Generates high frequency sound. Speaker 2: [00:02:00] Please give me some creative alliteration for these. Speaker 3: Creative crayons, color cheerfully. They certainly make colorful pieces. Speaker 2: What does that part of the code do? Speaker 3: This code defines the encryption and decryption functions. It appears to be encoded using AESCBC encryption [00:02:30] Decrypt the data based on the key and initialization vector. iv. Speaker 4: Yes. Speaker 2: What area do you think I'm in? Speaker 3: This looks like the King's Cross area of ​​London. It is known for its railway station and transport links. Speaker 2: Do you remember where you saw my glasses? Speaker 3: Yes, I do. your glasses.It was on the desk near Red. [00:03:00] apple. Speaker 2: What can I add here to make this system faster? Speaker 4: Add Speaker 5: Caching between the server and the database could increase speed.Speaker 2: What does this remind you of? Speaker 5: Schrödinger's [00:03:30] Cat. Speaker 2: Okay. Please tell me the band name of this duo. Speaker 5: Golden Stripes. Speaker 2: Great. Thank you Gemini.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/videos/project-astra-revealed-at-google-io/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos