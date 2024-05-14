Microsoft shares Copilot prompt in new GitHub repository (contributions welcome) — Visual Studio Magazine





Microsoft shares Copilot prompt in new GitHub repository (contributions welcome)

Remember when job postings for “instant engineers” listed salaries in excess of $300,000? A lot has changed since then, and the “engineer” aspect has faded, and the “engineer” aspect has faded, and more A wealth of tools and resources are now available for free.

Microsoft has taken the democratization of the field of prompt engineering one step further by sharing a collection of prompts for various copilots in a new GitHub repository. This is community-driven and contributions are welcome, but you should be comfortable with forking, branching, cloning, etc.

An example is shown below.

[Click on image for larger view.] Find a meeting time with another person (Source: Microsoft).

The Copilot prompt repository was announced today (May 14th), starting with 11 samples, with meetings as the main theme (e.g., Microsoft Teams). The other 10 samples (which you may find useful in your samples folder) are as of this writing:

Generate adaptive cards using GitHub Copilot

[Click on image for larger, animated GIF view.] Generate adaptive cards using GitHub Copilot with animation actions (Source: Microsoft).Identify unreplyed meeting requests Create a meeting action item List meeting attendees, distinguishing between internal and external invitees Find your name mentioned in a meeting Post a meeting summary Chat groups Summarize the discussion Create a timeline for an upcoming meeting Create an annual sales report template Create a welcome slide for an existing meeting PowerPoint presentation

“This repository is a collection of prompts that help you use Microsoft Copilot features in a variety of applications, including Word, PowerPoint, and Microsoft Teams,” Microsoft's Rabia Williams said in the announcement. “This new GitHub repository of his is more than just a collection of prompts, it's here to advance the AI ​​revolution. By contributing to and using these prompts, we can all help push the boundaries of what's possible with Copilot. You can expand it.”

This repository invites contributions of great sample prompts for Microsoft Copilot, GitHub Copilot, or Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365.

As mentioned earlier, familiarity with GitHub repositories is very helpful here, as Williams details the process for providing your own prompts.

Fork the repository: Go to the repository and[フォーク]Select the button to create your own copy. Create a new branch: Clones the forked repository and creates a new branch with a unique name that reflects the purpose of the prompt. Add a new folder: Create a new folder within the samples folder using the following naming convention: . For example, if you are creating a prompt for a PowerPoint sales report, name it ppt-sales-report-prompt. Prepare a readme file. Locate the existing readme.md file in any samples folder. Copy this to the new folder you created in the steps above and update the contents of the file to account for your prompts. Create an assets folder. Inside the new folder, add a subfolder named assets. This is where the image or GIF file referenced by the Readme file is stored. Copy the sample JSON file. Locate the sample.json file in your existing sample's assets folder. Copy this file to your own assets folder. Update the JSON file: Modify the sample .json file in your assets folder to match your prompt details.

Williams also advised community contributors to create a pull request from the new branch of the forked repository to the main branch of the upstream repository so that the prompt can be reviewed and approved by the community.

If all of the above puts you off and you want to become a prompt contributor, all you have to do is open an issue and post an image and prompt. Someone from the community can then add it to the repository and give full credit to the author.

