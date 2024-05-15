GEA opens alternative protein technology center in the US





Created based on press release.

GEA has begun construction of an alternative protein technology center in Janesville, Wisconsin, USA. Scheduled to open in 2025, the center will expand the production of novel plant-based, microbial-based and cell-based foods.

GEA aims to help manufacturers meet the demand for complementary proteins and ingredients to traditional animal-based products, said Arpad Csay, who leads GEA's new food activities in North America. Csay said during the groundbreaking ceremony on May 8, 2024, that this investment underscores the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability in the food industry.

The center will house pilot lines for cell culture and precision fermentation, bridging the gap between benchtop and commercial production of alternative proteins.

“This technology center will provide food tech companies with a platform to develop processes, de-risk and ensure technical and commercial viability. Csay continued. In this way, we help accelerate the development of market-ready products. ”

Represented GEA at the official groundbreaking ceremony for the GEA Alternative Protein Technology Center in Janesville, Wisconsin. Sarita Chauhan (Senior Biotechnologist), Tim Barnett (Standardization Unit Process Support Director), Mark Curfee (Project Director), Thorsten Haiduk (Senior Vice President, Liquid and Liquid Products Division, Powder Technology Division, Executive NAM/LAM), Evan Walker (NAM Vice President Separations and Flow Technologies), and Arpad Csay (New Food NAM Senior Director). GEA/Kayla Wolf Education Cluster for Food Technology and Local Economies

GEA senior representatives emphasized the importance of this project as a driver of future growth and innovation in the Midwest, a region with a strong agricultural tradition.

“New ways to produce food will gain traction in the coming decades. We're going to need a diverse workforce of experts,” said Ceesay. The technology center will help develop the workforce of the future by educating students and young professionals about the underlying biology and bioprocesses. We are excited to work with community colleges and universities to build these capabilities in our region. ”

Pioneering projects aligned with sustainability goals

The new plant will complement existing production facilities in Janesville, underlines GEA's commitment to innovative and sustainable technology, and is expected to be fully operational in 2025.

The center is expected to strengthen the grassroots economy by diversifying locally-based industries and increase the region's attractiveness for collaborative research projects and other services. As an extended partner to market players in this sector, GEA will contribute to reducing the environmental impact of food production and improving food security.

All of the energy needed for the 1,200 square meter (12,916 square foot) building will come from renewable sources. For example, electrically powered heat pumps and systems will replace the traditional natural gas used in building technology and process equipment.

The ground-mounted solar power system is expected to generate 290 MWh of electricity per year, exceeding energy requirements by at least a quarter. Excess energy is fed into the power grid. This solar power system is scalable, so it can continue to generate green energy even if the demands of the process increase in the future.

This setting underlines GEA's strategy to become a net-zero business by 2040.

