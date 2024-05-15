The new Google has a lot in common with the old Google





Today, Google announced a new vision for its flagship search engine, uniquely tailored for the era of generative AI. Liz Reid, the company's head of search, declared on stage at the company's annual software conference that with advanced technology at its disposal, Google will do your Google searches for you.

Googleing something rarely gives you a definitive answer right away. Enter your query, face a wall of blue links, open countless tabs, and follow them to find the most relevant information. If that doesn't work, narrow down your search and try again. Google currently lets you create a map of Dallas' Memorial Day-worthy restaurants categorized by atmosphere (live music, rooftop patios, etc.), browse recipe websites to create a meal plan, and explore topics you're unfamiliar with. We are developing an AI overview that constitutes an introduction to. soon.

A variety of other generative AI capabilities were shown today, including code-writing tools, new image generation models, Google Workspace and Android smartphone assistants, and the usual claims about how AI can automate or assist with any task. I was given a boost. But sprinkled throughout the announcement seemed to be a veiled acknowledgment of the shortcomings of generative AI. This means the technology is great at synthesizing and recontextualizing information. I'm not good at giving clear answers. Perhaps as a result, the company seems to be hoping that generative AI can turn its search bar into a kind of educational aid that guides users through their queries, rather than resolving them completely on their own.

This mission became clear with the company's introduction of LearnLM, a suite of AI models that integrates with Google Search, the standalone Gemini chatbot, and YouTube. Soon you'll be able to create quick search summaries in Gemini, break them into easy-to-understand parts, and ask questions in the middle of academic YouTube videos like recorded lectures. We are also developing AI tools that can teach any subject and explain any scientific paper. Generative AI allows you to experience information interactively, helping you absorb it better, Ben Gomez, Google's senior vice president of learning and longtime head of search, said yesterday. told me in an interview.

The obvious and immediate question that LearnLM and Google's entire suite of AI products raises is: Why would anyone trust this technology to reliably plan their wedding anniversary, let alone teach it to their children? is. Generative AI is notorious for making things up and authoritatively claiming them to be true. Google's first generated AI demo contained such an error, and the company's stock price fell by 9%. The term “Hallucinate”, which is used when an AI model invents things, was chosen as Dictionary.com's 2023 Word of the Year. Last month, technology columnist Jeffrey Fowler called Google's AI-powered search experiments a product that fabricates facts, misunderstands questions, provides outdated information, and just exaggerates. I cursed. Needless to say, his SAT teacher, who occasionally has hallucinations that the square root of 16 is 5, won't be able to be his SAT teacher for long.

To be fair, there are a number of techniques that Google and other companies are using to ground AI output in established facts. AI-powered Google and Bing searches provide a long list of footnotes and links (although these contain their own scams and unreliable sources). But the search giant's announcement today and my interview yesterday suggest that the company is partially solving these problems by completely reimagining the role of AI. As Gomez told me, generative AI acts as a learning partner, a technology that stimulates curiosity rather than providing one final answer.

Gomes said the LearnLM model is designed to direct people to external sources so they can get information from multiple perspectives and verify in multiple places that it's exactly what they want. It will be. While the LearnLM tool simplifies and assists in explaining concepts in dialogue, it is not designed to adjudicate truth. Rather, Gomez hopes AI will direct people to the educators and creators who already exist on the internet. He said that's the best way to build trust.

This strategy also extends to other AI features that Google is bringing to search. Gomes said the AI ​​overview relies heavily on directing people to web resources so they can check if the information is correct. Reid said at the conference that Google's three unique advantages over competing products are access to real-time information, advanced ranking algorithms, and Gemini. In other words, most of the value of Google Search has nothing to do with generative AI. Instead, it is taken from online information that Google already has access to, and the chatbot can easily translate it into an easily understandable format. This meeting gave Gemini access to the highest quality real-time information time and time again. It is not omniscient. It's a feature that leverages Google's existing web index.

That's probably what generative AI is best designed for. Rather than distinguishing fact from falsehood, these algorithms are trained to find statistical patterns and predict words in sentences. As such, she can become good at connecting unrelated ideas, simplifying concepts, devising mnemonics, and pointing users to other content on her web. Every AI overview comes complete with different perspectives and links to dig deeper, replacing the better-formatted, more relevant blue wall of links that Google has provided for decades. It's a highly sexualized version, Reed said.

So generative AI, in some ways, offers a return to what Google search was before the company injected product marketing, snippets, sidebars, and Wikipedia excerpts, all of which likely contributed to the product's deterioration. I can say that I am doing it. The AI-powered search that Google executives described seemed less like an oracle and more like a more comfortable version of Google. It brings together related tabs, shows you the most useful links, and maybe even prompts you to click on them.

Gemini may help you sort out the keyword-stuffed junk that plagues search engines. Indeed, that is the purpose of educational AI, as Gomez taught us. This more humble form of chatbot streamlines search and, by extension, learning tasks, without disrupting them.

