Animal rights activists say the stampede is “not entertainment.”That's cruel.'' – Calgary





Reduce article font size

Increase article font size

The start of the Calgary Stampede is more than seven weeks away, but the Vancouver Humane Society has already launched a campaign urging Calgary residents to “skip the rodeo and chuckwagon races.”

The association commissioned ads to be placed on several billboards around Calgary with messages such as “Rodeo: No fun for animals” and “Rodeo animals aren't performing, they're suffering.” . Signs are located on 42nd Avenue just east of Blackfoot Trail, Glenmore Trail just west of 52nd Street, and MacLeod Trail south of 48th Avenue.

This sign urges people to reconsider supporting events that cause suffering to animals,” said Chantel Archambault, director of communications for the association. “It's not entertainment. Its cruelty.

The Vancouver Humane Society commissioned several billboards around Calgary asking people to boycott animal events at the Calgary Stampede.global news

The group also commissioned a poll from Vancouver-based Research, which found that more than half of Albertans surveyed approve of the use of animals in events such as steer wrestling, calf roping and bronc riding. They claim that it was shown that they did not consent.

Story continues below ad

In a statement to Global News, the Calgary Stampede said treating animals with respect and consideration is at the core of celebrating Western traditions and values.

Get the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world delivered to your inbox.

“We encourage community members to visit Stampede Park from July 5th to 14th to learn about the animals, interact with them, and meet the experts who care for them,” said Stampede Communications Manager, Shannon Greer says.

Responding to the Humane Society's claims that the event's decline in popularity is to blame for the animal deaths, Greer said, “Ticket sales for this year's rodeo and evening show will surpass 2023, which was a record year. It's going strong,” he said. Our community involvement reflects how important these experiences continue to be to our guests. ”

In the weeks leading up to the Calgary Stampede, new billboards are popping up across the city urging Calgarians to stay away from rodeos and chuckwagon races.global news

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10496137/animal-rights-activists-say-stampede-not-entertainment-its-cruelty/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos