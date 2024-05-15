Google I/O was one big AI update: everything from Astra to Veo announced





Google I/O, Google's annual developer conference, will feature announcements unique to these events. New software features and unique uses for its technology that the company wants its developer community to take advantage of over the next year. In this case, that means AI. AI in Search, AI in Android 15 (currently in beta), and updates to its core AI tools (Gemini, DeepMind, etc.). In fact, Sundar Pichai called it the “Gemini era.” The new app takes advantage of model upgrades such as Ask Photos, AI Overviews, and Imagen 3.

I can't remember a major technology company launch event over the past year that didn't focus on how amazing, fast, and time-saving their AI models, developer tools, features, and silicon are. It shows that it is not yet mainstream and is still in a major disruption stage. (We try to explain everything clearly in our guide AI Atlas.) But Google just gave us his two-hour explanation and not much else. did.

Check this out: Everything Google just announced at I/O 2024

11:26

The company didn't talk about the hardware at all, other than to say that new Trillium Tensor processors and Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs are expected to arrive in its data centers in 2025. Additionally, Axion TPUs are energy efficient. The Pixel 8A was announced a week before the show.

Screenshot by Google/CNET

If you want to know more about the minute-by-minute experience, we have archived live blogs. All coverage of the event can be found on the Google I/O hub.

So what's new about Gemini?

Gemini, the company's ChatGPT competitor, has been updated to be more conversational, have better cross-app compatibility, and be smarter overall. Project Astra, the “future of AI assistants,” leverages Gemini to make conversations more natural and cache information for faster responses. Thanks to improved video processing, the camera can also be used to respond to voice queries based on what the user is pointing at.

Circle to Search, which was confirmed in Samsung's last flagship phone launch, will also be generally coming to Android. Gemini App Assistant begins the process of replacing Google Assistant using an on-device model. The upcoming Gemini Nano is a smaller version model with lower latency and device-specific features such as fraud warning pop-ups during calls.

See: Google brings Gemini AI upgrade to Gmail and chat

06:32

The new Gemini mobile app in Android 15 brings Live (voice conversations with AI) and uses the camera as shown above. There is a feature called Gem. A gem is a set of instructions you create that allows you to access Google Drive and perform complex operations. We solve the same complex research and planning tasks that we not only do frequently, but also like booking travel (Labor Day weekend is coming!).

AI Overview is a pane within Search that shows you AI-assisted (processed, packaged, and analyzed) results for what you're looking for. It goes on sale in the US this week.

See here: Ask Photos uses AI to search Google Gallery

01:43 Enhance image search with Ask Photos

Ask Photos lets you find specific information about what's in your library. For example, finding a specific license plate there. Use multi-step searches to answer complex seasonal queries, such as “What's the best restaurant in Texas for Memorial Day dinner?” The new AI search results page brings it all together.

NotebookLM's new virtual assistant.

Screenshot by Google/CNET

Its analytical version, Gemini 1.5 Pro, is now out of preview and available to Gemini Advanced subscribers and all developers. Understand images better and later this year the context window will double from 1 million to 2 million tokens. (A token is a small amount of information that needs to be processed, so the more tokens the better.)

Want your Gmail to get smarter?

With Google Workspace, Gemini 1.5 Pro will be able to summarize emails in Workspace and will also be available in Gmail on mobile. It will be available to Labs users starting next month. In addition to summarizing, you can organize messages, export data, and save it as a workflow for future emails (coming in the fall). Help with homework, lesson planning, and other education-related tasks with the help of the new LearnLM model.

Watch this: Project Astra announced at Google I/O

03:44 Final thoughts on AI

Imagen 3 generation AI tool upgraded via DeepMind provides better text understanding and more detailed image generation. It also offers a music AI sandbox and more types of prompts for videos, which are available in the company's Labs tool.

Veo is a new generative model/tool ​​based on DeepMind for creating videos. Google has hired actor, comedian, rapper, writer, director, and producer Donald Glover as its spokesperson.

See: Google unveils new AI tools for music, video, and images

07:51

NotebookLM has a new “Virtual Teammate” that you can configure to do things like, for example, summarize all conversations to answer a specific question. Act as a project manager who builds the team's collective memory, creates timelines and points out bottlenecks.

Overall, the 1.5 Pro upgrade makes everything a little better. Gemini 1.5 Flash is a smaller version of Pro (with 1 million tokens) that will be made available to developers.

Editor's note: CNET used an AI engine to create dozens of stories and label them accordingly. The notes you are reading are attached to articles that substantively cover the topic of AI, all written by professional editors and writers. Please see our AI Policy for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/google-io-was-one-big-ai-update-everything-announced-from-astra-to-veo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos