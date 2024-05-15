Global regulatory overreach threatens Florida's tech industry leadership





In the high-stakes race between the United States and China for global technology leadership, Florida has emerged as the Americas' franchise player looking to win. But on the international level and here at home, onerous new regulations threaten to tear apart Florida's innovation power, undermining national security and economic prosperity and harming thousands of small businesses and startups in the Sunshine State. A new study has found that it gives.

Florida's rise as a tech powerhouse is a true success story. Over the past seven years, employment for internet technicians in Florida has increased by 32%, compared to only 18% in the United States as a whole. There are 552,995 Floridians employed in the technology sector in Florida (fourth most in the nation), and Florida ranks first in the nation for number of new technology companies created in 2023. Ranked.

Now, with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), businesses are already adopting this technology in many areas of Florida's economy, positioning the state for economic growth for decades to come. Florida's AI efforts are fueled by technology hubs such as Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Ft. Myers is an AI talent pipeline from state universities and community colleges, as well as many hungry startups, creating jobs, attracting investment, and developing innovative solutions to some of society's most pressing challenges. doing. AI is also transforming core industries in the Sunshine State, including agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, transportation, and more.

But here's the bad news. A recent study conducted by my organization, the American Edge Project, using data from Pitchbook found that the proliferation of anti-innovation regulations, both in the U.S. and globally, is seriously damaging Florida's tech ecosystem. , was found to have the potential to hinder employment and growth. It is dangerous.

For example, aggressive proposals to restrict mergers and acquisitions (M&A) being pushed by both the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have made it difficult for Florida startups to raise capital. , it may become difficult to expand the business. Successfully create jobs and launch new businesses.

The study also highlights the importance of maintaining a regulatory environment that supports rather than hinders companies' investment activities.

Venture capital (VC) is particularly important for technological innovation. Over the past decade, a whopping $34.3 billion in VC funding has poured into Florida to support his more than 4,880 business deals. However, the introduction of anti-innovation regulations such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA) not only discourages business investment but also discourages new technologies essential to maintaining global competitiveness. development may also be restricted. .

AI’s promising benefits for industry and education in Florida are at risk from misguided regulatory overreach. In the United States alone, 688 AI-related bills have been introduced to date, including 14 in the Florida Legislature. This total does not include the thousands of other technology-related regulations in place in other countries around the world.

The bottom line is that Florida is rapidly becoming the center of technological advancement in the Americas, and has much to lose if this well-intentioned but misguided law is adopted.

Fortunately, the Sunshine State's political leaders are in a prime position to inform their colleagues about the dangers of anti-innovation laws and the potential negative impact on startups and businesses in the state and across the country.

It is imperative that both federal and state policymakers advocate and foster innovation. Otherwise, we risk undermining our own technological progress and ceding our long-term advantage in global technological competition to China.

___

Doug Kelly is CEO of the American Edge Project, an advocacy organization dedicated to advancing and protecting America's leadership in technology and innovation.

