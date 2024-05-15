OpenAI announces major upgrades that make ChatGPT more eerily human than ever





Developers have revealed that a new version of ChatGPT can read facial expressions, mimic human voice patterns, and conduct conversations in near real-time.

OpenAI demonstrated the next version of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, called GPT-4o, on Monday (May 13) in an apparently real-time presentation. This chatbot, which spoke loudly to the presenter via phone, seemed to have an eerie command of human conversation and its subtle emotional cues. It switches between a robot voice and a singing voice on command, adapts to interruptions, and visually processes facial expressions and the environment as a conversation partner.

During the demonstration, the AI ​​voice assistant showed off its skills by completing tasks such as real-time language translation, solving mathematical equations written on paper, and guiding a visually impaired person through the streets of London.

“She,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote in a one-word post on social media platform X after the presentation. This post is a reference to his 2013 film of the same name, in which a lonely man falls in love with his AI assistant.

To show off its ability to read visual cues, the chatbot used a mobile phone's camera lens to read an OpenAI engineer's facial expressions and describe his emotions.

Related: MIT gives AI the ability to 'reason like humans' by creating hybrid architecture

“Ah, here we go. You look very happy and cheerful, with a big smile and a little excitement,” said the bot, responding to the name ChatGPT. “Whatever is going on, you seem to be in a good mood. May I share the source of that good mood?”

Get the world's most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.

If the demonstration is an accurate representation of the bot's capabilities, the new functionality will replace the limited voice capabilities of the company's previous models, which were unable to deal with interruptions or respond to visual information. It will be a huge improvement.

“We are considering the future of interactions between ourselves and machines,” Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer, said at a press conference. “We think GPT-4o is really changing that paradigm.”

The new voice assistant is scheduled for a limited release to alpha testers in the coming weeks, followed by a broader rollout starting with paid ChatGPT Plus subscribers. The announcement also follows a report from Bloomberg that the company is nearing a deal with Apple to integrate ChatGPT into the iPhone, and GPT-4o could be used to upgrade Siri, the iPhone's voice assistant. Sexuality is open.

However, new technology comes with significant safety concerns. The bot's ability to process real-time text, audio, and visual input means it could be used for spying. And their convincing emotional mimicry may also make them adept at making fraudulent phone calls and presenting dangerous false information in a convincing manner.

In response to these issues, Murati said OpenAI is working on building “mitigations against abuse” for the new technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livescience.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/chatgpt-unveils-huge-upgrade-to-its-eerily-human-chatbots The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos