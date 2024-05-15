Flutter 3.22 and Dart 3.4 announced at Google I/O 2024 | Written by Michael Thomsen | Flutter | May 2024





Major milestones like Flutter web apps, graphics performance upgrades, and productivity experiments

The last few months have been particularly busy for Dart & Flutter Air Traffic Control, but we're excited to announce that Flutter 3.22 and Dart 3.4 have been released and are available today, just in time for this year's Google I/O. I'm glad that it happened.

We remain committed to providing a powerful combination of languages ​​and frameworks. This enables you to build beautiful, rich, and fast apps from a single, shared code base, and delivers them to users on mobile, web, and desktop without fragmenting your product. Roadmap.

Flutter 3.22 and Dart 3.4 bring performance improvements and platform-specific improvements closer to that vision. We were particularly excited to share details about our work with Wasm, including improved Impeller rendering engine, smoother visuals and reduced CPU usage on iOS, enhanced platform navigation with predictive back gestures on Android, and revenue from Google. Find out more, including expanded options. Mobile Ads SDK, and a new powerful deep link validation tool from DevTools. Dart developers can take advantage of streamlined API migration to perform Dart fixes directly in the IDE, and new DevTools features for advanced profiling. Additionally, you can now preview the Vertex AI for Firebase Dart SDK, which integrates AI-powered features and robust security measures.

Today, we'll also spotlight top companies using Flutter to improve productivity and build high-performing experiences. Here are some particularly exciting features that bring us closer to our goal of delivering native-like performance across platforms. This includes the latest, curated information on productivity, developer experience, and gaming investing.

If you want to know all the details included in the release, check out our dedicated Flutter and Dart posts. It's time to dash!

Flutter developers are busy bringing massive new apps to the app store. Let's take a look at some.

Helping deliver large enterprise-scale applications on mobile and the web British financial institution Virgin Money uses Flutter to unify its app development process across its suite of mobile banking and credit card apps. , accelerating change and delivering industry-leading solutions. User experience. US insurance company GEICO recently shared that Flutter helped him improve brand user experience across iOS, Android, and the web, reduce codebase size, and improve development efficiency, all at scale. . Universal Studios Destinations & Experiences has released new Flutter. Mobile apps for Hollywood, Osaka, and Orlando parks. To learn why we chose Flutter and see how it's performed so far, watch the video below. Beyond Mobile and Web The Canonical team has been working with Flutter since 2021 to enable support for the Flutter ecosystem on Ubuntu. Over the past year, the Canonical team used Flutter to rebuild the Ubuntu installer from the ground up. LG chose Flutter to power its smart TV operating system, webOS. Flutters' performance, productivity, and strong ecosystem enable LG to quickly develop and deploy smooth-running webOS system apps. By 2025, Flutter will power system apps on tens of millions of LG TVs worldwide.

Inspired by these success stories, we are committed to making Flutter even better. Take a closer look at our latest product updates and see what's happening to help you build even more amazing apps, games, and experiences.

Today we announced support in the stable release for compiling Flutter web apps to WebAssembly (Wasm). This is an exciting new instruction format for web browsers, providing a portable, platform-independent binary code format.

Our support for Wasm comes from a significant, multi-year investment. First, we worked with the Chrome team to define support in WebAssembly for high-level managed languages ​​like Dart that commonly use garbage collection. The result was the WasmGC proposal, which is now a fully finalized standard, with runtime implementations available in Chrome (Chromium 119 and later) and Firefox (120 and later), with other browser vendors expected to follow suit. It is expected. Next, we added a new Dart compiler backend to generate WasmGC code. Dart and the Flutter team worked together to run both the compiled app code and the Flutter rendering engine as his Wasm modules with efficient Wasm-to-Wasm interoperability.

So what will be the final result? Performance has improved significantly, approaching the performance of mobile and desktop devices running machine code. In our internal benchmarks (Chrome on an M1 MacBook), Wonderous' frame rendering times improved by 2x in the typical case and 3x in the 99% worst-case performance. Improving rendering performance is important for demanding apps that feature animations and rich transitions. Exceeding the frame budget (the time allotted to render the next frame) results in very noticeable jank. Wasm has the potential to eliminate that, as shown below in a side-by-side comparison of Wonderous apps running with traditional JS compilation compared to Wasm compilation.

Compare the rendering speed of Javascript and Wasm for the Wonderous demo application.

Wasm compilation for Flutter web apps is currently available in stable version. To get started, check out the Dart Wasm documentation and Flutter Wasm documentation.

We are committed to providing a best-in-class developer experience. This means tackling long-standing challenges for Dart developers, such as serializing JSON data.

This is a common pattern that is both trivial and boring. Current solutions mean either doing boilerplate encoding and decoding manually or adding additional tools in the form of code generation solutions like the JsonSerializable package.

Today we're announcing a preview of a better option for JSON: the JsonCodable macro.

A macro is code that creates more code. These are similar to code generation, except that the macro system is built into Dart and happens in real time while you edit and run your code. As shown in this screencast, the lag-free integrated experience fully supports existing developer workflows, including hot reload.

Screencast demonstrating the experience of using the macro: Initially toJson code completion is not present, but when you add @JsonCodable to a class, toJson code completion appears immediately.

I was excited to see macros solving all kinds of problems for developers. For example, consider his Dart language feature that received the most votes: data classes. Beyond specific applications, our ultimate goal is to equip her Dart with a macro system that allows users to create their own macros and increase the level of abstraction in Dart programming.

Designing and implementing such a powerful macro system is a large undertaking, so there are no plans for a stable release at this time. See the Dart 3.4 post for more information. In the meantime, try out a preview of JsonCodable macros right now. See the macro documentation for more information.

Early investments in gaming have yielded promising results, including success stories from industry leaders such as Etermax and Supercell. Companies are leveraging the power and flexibility of Flutters to efficiently deliver enjoyable user experiences and expand their reach.

Today, we're excited to continue building on that momentum with the following new resources for Flutter game developers:

In January 2024, inspired by the stories behind the use of Flutter, we partnered with Global Citizen to challenge our community to design, build, and publish sustainability games using Flutter. These games aim to inspire and empower players to take small but meaningful actions for the environment. Today we announced the 10 winners.

Congratulations to all the winners!

That's all the time we have in the spotlight today, but there are many more exciting improvements that we didn't mention. There are a few more things you should know.

Preview the Vertex AI for Firebase Dart SDK to use the Gemini API for AI-driven functionality in your Dart or Flutter apps. The SDK is integrated with Firebase App Check to secure your API calls and protect your backend infrastructure from serious threats such as billing fraud, phishing, and app spoofing. See our AI page for more information. Impeller, the next generation rendering engine, is now fully featured on Android. Predictive back gestures on Android are now supported both when navigating within a Flutter app and when navigating to another app or home screen. Optimized platform view performance on iOS to reduce CPU usage by up to 50%. The Google Mobile Ads SDK has been expanded to support more advertising partners and mediation options. DevTools has a new deep link validator to help identify and troubleshoot errors. Android deep link configuration now makes it easy to connect your web experience to his Flutter app. Dart fix, the API migration tool, can now be called directly from the IDE. DevTools now supports advanced filtering and CPU samples in the timeline.

For more information on each of these and more, visit our Flutter technical post and Dart 3.4 post.

As always, we greatly appreciate your continued support, passion, enthusiasm, and feedback. This project would not have been possible without you. I can't wait to see how you continue to move Flutter forward.

It flutters. We look forward to seeing you again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medium.com/flutter/io24-5e211f708a37 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos