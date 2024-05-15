Looking for: Entrepreneurs ready to launch a startup based on CU Boulder innovation | CU Boulder Venture Partner





Now in its second year, Embark Deep Tech Startup Creator, offered by Venture Partners at UW-Boulder, matches off-campus business minds with breakthrough inventions created on campus and funds those ventures. Masu. Applications are now open for the 2024 Generation of Entrepreneurs.

2024 Deep tech startup creator launches

Learn more about the program, explore our technology portfolio and apply.Click here for details

Approximately 150 inventions emerge from CU Boulders' laboratories each year. Some are spun out and brought to market by the innovators themselves, while many join underutilized pools of university innovation. At the same time, many entrepreneurs are looking for the latest breakthrough technology to bring to market, but lack the necessary access and support.

Given that symbiosis, Venture Partners' Embark brings together aspiring entrepreneurs and inventors in a unique way, said Bryn Rees, Venture Partners' vice chancellor and managing director of research and innovation. states. Just because university inventors haven't founded startups doesn't mean the technology isn't a really attractive startup opportunity, he said. We believe some of the best innovation is available, and Embark is a way to accelerate it.

To this end, Venture Partners has compiled a list of promising innovations with strong commercial potential from a wide range of scientific and engineering fields.

According to Marta Zgagacz, Director of Licensing at Venture Partners, Embark provides an exciting new path for ideas like respiratory monitors to impact the world. [Our researchers] They hope to get their technology through the Embark program and hopefully come out on the other side as a startup, she said.

Entrepreneurs can learn about Embark technology and apply to the program through Venture Partners. Successful applicants will spend several weeks digging deeper into the technology, learning about startup resources available through the university, and meeting with inventors who can play key roles in the startup if they wish. Entrepreneurs will then present their commercialization plans and venture partners will select companies eligible for exclusive partnerships with universities on their chosen technologies. In addition, successful applicants will receive six months' part-time salary as founding CEO and up to $50,000 in technology development funding.

The launch of the funding stream, made possible by grants from the University of Boulder and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), also aims to open new doors for underrepresented groups in the startup community. There is. As much as we are interested in experienced and successful startup founders, we also want applications from those early in their careers and those who would not be able to launch such a venture without salary support. said Reese. We hope this funding will diversify the university's startup founder pool.

Embark joins the suite of support that Venture Partners already provides to inventors and entrepreneurs who want to bring their innovations to market. That support includes partnerships with NSF I-Corps, Destination Startup, Ascent Deep Tech Accelerator, Lab Venture Challenge, and Buff Venture Fund.

First group of CU Boulders launches Deep Tech Startup Creator to launch breakthrough innovations

The recent inaugural Embark Showcase featured 12 entrepreneurs and 10 breakthrough innovations. Attendees got an exclusive look at the companies the first group of Embark Entrepreneurs-in-Residences (EIRs) have founded over the past six months. Entrepreneurs shared the progress of their startups across fields as diverse as biotechnology, quantum science, advanced materials, and aerospace.read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.colorado.edu/venturepartners/2024/05/14/internal-news/application-now-open-embark-pair-entrepreneurs-cu-boulder-technologies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos