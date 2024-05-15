Astra is Google's multimodal answer to the new ChatGPT





Pulkit Agrawal, an assistant professor at MIT who studies AI and robotics, said Google and OpenAI's latest demo is impressive and shows how quickly multimodal AI models have advanced. OpenAI launched his GPT-4V, a system that can analyze images, in September 2023. He was impressed with Gemini's ability to understand live video and correctly interpret changes made to diagrams on a whiteboard in real time. His ChatGPT in the new version of OpenAI appears to have similar functionality.

Agrawal said the assistant demonstrated by Google and OpenAI could provide companies with new training data as users interact with models in the real world. But they must be useful, he added. The big question is what people use them for, but that's not very clear.

Google says Project Astra will be available later this year through a new interface called Gemini Live. Hassabis said the company is still testing several smart glasses prototypes and has not yet decided whether to launch any of them.

Astras' capabilities may offer Google a chance to reboot its ill-fated version of Glass smart glasses, but efforts to build hardware suitable for generative AI have stumbled so far. Despite OpenAI and Google's impressive demonstrations, multimodal modals cannot fully understand the physical world and the objects within it, which limits what they can do.

Being able to build a mental model of the physical world around you is absolutely essential to building a more human-like intelligence, says Brenden Lake, an associate professor at New York University who uses AI to explore human intelligence. says.

Lake points out that today's best AI models are still very language-centric, as much of their learning comes from text read from books and the web. This is fundamentally different from how humans learn language by interacting with the physical world. It's backwards compared to child development, he says of the process of creating multimodal models.

Hassabis believes that incorporating a deeper understanding of the physical world into AI models will be key to further advances in AI and to making systems like Project Astra more robust. Other frontiers in AI could help, he says, such as Google DeepMinds' work on gameplay AI programs. Hassabis and his colleagues hope that such research could be revolutionary for the field of robotics, in which Google is also an investor.

Hassabis said multimodal universal agent assistants are on a kind of trajectory toward artificial general intelligence, a promising but largely undefined future in which machines will be able to do anything the human mind can do. I mentioned the point. This is not AGI or anything, but it is the beginning of something.

Updated May 14, 2024, 4:15 PM EDT: This article has been updated to clarify the official name of the Google project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/google-io-astra-multimodal-answer-chatgpt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos