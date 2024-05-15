City University of Chicago collaborates with AWS Machine Learning University and Tech Alliance to drive innovation in technology programs





City Colleges of Chicago (CCC), the largest community college system in Illinois and one of the largest in the nation, supports two free Amazon Web Services (AWS) initiatives to advance and develop undergraduate technology programs. Participating in The AWS Machine Learning University Educator Enablement Program (MLU EEP) and Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance connect early career talent to in-demand technical jobs in Illinois and around the world.

According to the National Science Foundation, black and Hispanic or Latino students are more likely to earn a bachelor's degree in computer science, the leading pathway to careers in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). much lower than white students. Black students earn 9 percent of computer science degrees, while Hispanic or Latino students earn 11 percent. Through MLU EEP, CCC faculty and students have access to the same ML content used by Amazon developers. Additionally, AWS provides free computing power for students to practice what they have learned by applying AI and ML concepts and experimenting with various AWS services in a cloud-based sandbox environment. Masu. MLU EEP and Tech Alliance will work together to better prepare CCC learners for their careers in AI/ML, cloud support, software development, and data analytics.

Early feedback on both programs has been overwhelmingly positive, reflecting their effectiveness and impact on the CCC community. In his MLU EEP pilot cohort of 32 students, 29 of them completed the program's first course and enrolled in his second course on deep learning this spring.

“Our collaboration with AWS builds on City Colleges' commitment to providing high-quality educational experiences that connect diverse talent to the needs of emerging industries,” said City Colleges of Chicago President Juan Salgado. By equipping students with in-demand skills and providing access to cutting-edge technology, we strengthen their career readiness and resilience in a rapidly evolving job market.

Machine Learning University Educator Support Program (MLU EEP)

In 2023, CCC aimed to provide an upward mobility pathway for Chicago's AI/ML talent. Their goal was to create his two-year associate's degree program, or his four-year AI/ML program, with a certification pathway and a direct pipeline into industry. In 2022, AWS launched his MLU EEP for educators teaching AI/ML. It specifically targets programs that enroll underserved and underrepresented learners, such as Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Minority Education Institutions (MSIs), and community colleges. CCC learned about MLU EEP and volunteered as an early adopter to pilot his two new AWS MLU courses for integration into the AI ​​concentration. CCC invested deeply in CCC Instructor's development of his AI/ML skills and quickly became his MLU EEP Champion.

When establishing a new program, especially in an emerging field such as AI/ML, having skilled instructors is key. CCC invests in skilled instructors and supports students. To participate in the MLU EEP course pilot, we require carefully selected her CCC instructors who have completed rigorous technical training. A total of 21 of his CCC instructors have completed his AWS MLU-sponsored AI/ML bootcamp. These efforts have built a deep pipeline of instructors to offer his AI/ML programs for both continuing education and credit at CCC. CCC plans to expand the program throughout the CCC system, starting with Kennedy-King College.

For students, this collaboration is an important milestone in community empowerment as it provides them with highly sought-after AI/ML skills and gives them a competitive edge in an evolving job market. A focus on mentorship and guidance from industry experts enables students to effectively navigate the complexities of her AI/ML and foster collaboration, innovation, and a robust technology ecosystem within the region. Masu.

The future of AI and ML is too important to be left in the hands of a few. Milan McGraw, his AI/ML engineer at AWS, said learning about these technologies is essential for everyone in all communities, everywhere, not just a select few. I am. Diversity in the field of AI isn't just about fairness and representation. It's about harnessing the vast untapped treasure trove of creativity and insight offered by diverse communities, and ensuring that AI solutions are as multifaceted and inclusive as the humanity they serve.

Monica Beane, AWS program manager for MLU EEP, said CCC embraces the AWS MLU EEP community of practice, with the highest percentage of instructors and leaders participating in monthly AWS-hosted webinars and online forums. Ta. We look forward to seeing where our students end up after completing this program.

Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance

CCC also collaborated with AWS Skills to Jobs through Tech Alliance, a new initiative to strengthen career readiness and modernize technology programs. The two participating CCC programs are AAS Networking Systems and Technology and AAS Software Development. These programs were selected because of faculty support for the initiative and topical alignment with software engineering and cloud support, two of the most in-demand entry-level roles in Illinois. is.

In fall 2023, faculty in these programs began analyzing their scope using AWS tools and resources. This spring, faculty will attend his AWS Engineer Workshop to develop projects, practice interviews, and connect learners with his AWS customers who employ in the region, such as United Airlines and Caterpillar. Ta.

Hundreds of CCC students are already benefiting from Tech Alliance. More than 400 students registered and nine of his employers participated, including Bank of America, McDonald's, and Aditi Consulting, for the Fall 2023 Chicago Job Fair and Event.

In addition to CCC, Tech Alliance is supported by employer conference organizations such as the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, Chicago Business Federation, and P33, which collectively serve more than 1,000 employers. Community support also includes efforts from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

To learn more about how these AWS initiatives can impact your school and district, visit the AWS MLU EEP and Tech Alliance homepage.

