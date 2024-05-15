



Kuwait: Zain held a special talk at Schwaik's headquarters, featuring guest Canadian technopreneur Bertrand Nepvu, developer of the technology behind the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Mr. Nepveu took to the stage to share his success story and important chapters of his journey in entrepreneurship and innovation. This session was organized in collaboration with the Sabah Al Ahmad Center for Talent and Creativity (SACGC), a center of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science (KFAS), Warba Bank, and ALGAS Events.

During his visit to Zain, Mr. Bertrand Nepvous met with Zain Vice Chairman and Group CEO Mr. Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain Group Director and CEO of Omantel Mr. Talal Mamari, Zain Kuwait CEO Nawaf Al-Gharabary, and Zain's management team. I had a meeting with The session was a series of insightful talks hosted in Kuwait by four partners to make the most of Bertrand Nepveus' first visit to the Middle East and introduce this global success story to the local community. It was done as part of. The series includes special sessions for employees of Zain and Strategic Partners at our headquarters, public sessions for technology enthusiasts and entrepreneurs at the Four Seasons Hotel, and an open session for university students held at the Gulf University of Science and Technology (GUST). Special sessions were included.

From a special lecture at Zains headquarters.

Bertrand Nepveux was born into a rich entrepreneurial family, where he inherited a love for innovation and creativity. Since 2005, he founded his own startup His Vrvana and worked on developing his passion for virtual reality (VR/AR) experiences. Bertrand's journey took a major turn when he and his team worked with his Apple in California. Together, they pushed the boundaries of technology, ultimately resulting in the birth of his Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Bertrand's visionary leadership played a pivotal role in shaping the future of mixed reality experiences.

During the session, Mr. Nepveu spoke with employees from Zain and strategic partners about the biggest milestones in his success story and how he turned his passion for technology, innovation and entrepreneurship into real-world success. shared. He also talked about the biggest challenges he faced on his journey and how he overcame them. Towards the end of the session, employees asked his Nepveu their own questions to get the most out of this experience.

This step was taken under the Zains Innovation Nation initiative, which aims to foster creativity, innovation, digital upskilling and entrepreneurship in the community. The initiative aims to share global success stories with students and entrepreneurs across Kuwait and has contributed to empowering thousands of ambitious young people through dozens of interactive programs. I did. This session highlighted the joint vision of Zain and Saba Al Ahmad Center for Talent and Creativity to achieve a number of strategic pillars, including fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, upskilling youth, and empowering startup owners. It will also be added to a long list of programs jointly presented under the . and investing in young people's digital skills.

