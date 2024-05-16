All revealed including Gemini AI, Android 15 and more





At the end of Google's annual developer conference I/O held at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that the company has spoken out about AI 121 times. . This was essentially the crux of his two-hour keynote on Google cramming his AI into all Google apps and services used by more than 2 billion people around the world. Here are all the key updates from Google's big event, as well as any additional announcements made after the keynote.

Update to Gemini 1.5 Flash and Gemini 1.5 Pro

Google

Google has announced a brand new AI model called Gemini 1.5 Flash. It is said to be optimized for speed and efficiency. Flash sits between the Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Nano and is the company's smallest model that runs locally on the device. Google has designed Gemini Pro to be lighter than Gemini Pro for building AI-powered apps and services, while retaining some of the features that differentiate Gemini Pro from competing models, such as the 1 million-token long context window. He said he created Flash because he wanted an inexpensive model. Later this year, Google will double its Geminis Context window to 2 million tokens. This means it can process 2 hours of video, 22 hours of audio, over 60,000 lines of code, or over 1.4 million words at the same time. .

project astra

Google

Google unveiled Project Astra, an early version of its AI-powered universal assistant, which Google's DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said is Google's version of an AI agent that helps people in their daily lives.

In the video, which Google said was shot in one take, an Astra user moves around Google's London office with a mobile phone, pointing the camera at various things such as speakers, code on a whiteboard, and outside the window to create a natural scene. having a conversation. The app explains what it is. One of the most memorable moments in the video is when it tells the user exactly where they previously placed their glasses, without them having to take them out.

The video ends with the user finding and putting on their lost glasses. It turns out that the glasses are equipped with an on-board camera system that allows them to seamlessly talk to the user using Project Astra. This is probably an indication of what Google is working on. A competitor to Metas Ray Ban smart glasses.

Ask Google Photos

Google

Google Photos was already intelligent when it came to searching for specific images and videos, but with AI, Google is taking things to the next level. If you're a Google One subscriber in the U.S., you'll be able to ask Google Photos complex questions like “Show me the best photo of a national park you've ever been to” when the feature rolls out in the coming months. It will look like this. Google Photos uses GPS. You can also ask Google Photos to generate captions for your photos to post on social media.

I see, image 3

Google

Google's new AI-powered media creation engines are called Veo and Imagen 3. Veo is Google's answer to OpenAI's Sora. Google says it can generate high-quality 1080p videos that are over a minute long and can understand cinematic concepts such as time-lapse.

Imagen 3, on the other hand, is a text-to-image generator that Google claims can handle text better than its previous version, Imagen 2. The result is the company's highest quality text-to-image model with an incredible level of detail for photorealistic, lifelike images. Also, basically he has fewer artifacts that conflict with his DALLE-3 in OpenAI.

Big update to Google Search

Google

Google is making major changes to the basic way search works. Most of the updates announced today include the ability to ask very complex questions (search for the best yoga or Pilates studios in Boston and see details about their introductory offers and walk times from Beacon Hill), dining options, Features such as using search to plan your vacation will no longer be available. Unless you opt-in to Search Labs, it's the company's platform where you can try out features.

But a big new feature that Google is calling AI Overviews, which the company has been testing for a year, is finally rolling out to millions of people in the United States. Google searches will now show AI-generated answers above the results by default, and the company says it plans to bring this feature to its more than 1 billion users worldwide by the end of the year. I am.

Gemini on Android

Google

Google is integrating Gemini directly into Android. When Android 15 is released later this year, Gemini will be able to recognize running apps, images, and videos and capture them as overlays to ask context-specific questions. What will happen to Google Assistant, which already does this? Who knows! Google didn't bring this up at all in today's keynote.

WearOS 5 battery life improvements

Google isn't ready to release the latest version of its smartwatch OS just yet, but it promises significant battery life improvements when it does. The company says Wear OS 5 will use 20% less power than Wear OS 4 when users run a marathon. Wear OS 4 already improves battery life for smartwatches that support it, but there could be further improvements in device power management. Google also provided developers with a new guide on how to save power and battery to help them create more efficient apps.

Android 15 anti-theft features

Android 15 developer preview may have been rolling out for months, but there are still more features to come. Theft Detection Lock is a new feature in Android 15 that uses AI (it's back) to predict when your phone will be stolen and lock it accordingly. Google says its algorithms can detect behaviors associated with theft, such as grabbing a phone, bolting, riding a bike, or driving away. When an Android 15 handset identifies any of these situations, the phone screen will immediately lock, making it extremely difficult for phone snatchers to access your data.

There were many other updates as well. Google is adding digital watermarks to AI-generated videos and text, making Gemini accessible from the side panel in Gmail and Docs, empowering virtual AI teammates in Workspace, and intercepting calls to prevent fraud. They announced that they would be able to detect this in real time. There are many others.

Check out all the Google I/O 2024 news here.

Updated May 15, 2:45pm ET: This article was updated after publication to include details on the new Android 15 and WearOS 5 announcements made after the I/O 2024 keynote. .

