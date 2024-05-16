Best Buy has big TV sale ahead of Memorial Day





How are you spending this upcoming Memorial Day weekend? If you're looking to sit back and enjoy your favorite TV shows, now's the time to upgrade. At Best Buy, you can find great savings on all types of TVs for all budgets before the holiday season begins. The retailer is offering notable deals on TV ahead of Memorial Day. You'll find affordable options from top brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony, all waiting for you to take home.

Whether you want a TV for watching sports, gaming, or streaming movies, Best Buy has slashed prices on models to fit every budget. To make your shopping easier, we've compiled some of Best Buy's Memorial Day TV deals below. Don't forget your accessories. Complete your home entertainment setup by pairing your new TV with a soundbar or speaker system, and you'll be ready for a great three-day weekend (and beyond).

42-inch LG C4 OLED Evo 4K Smart TV: $1,400 (Save $100) Best Buy

LG's latest OLED TV, the C4 series, delivers vibrant colors and superior contrast with over 8 million self-emitting pixels for a stunning viewing experience.

LG didn't skimp on processing power either. The a9 Gen 7 AI processor uses deep learning to upscale low-resolution footage to nearly 4K in real-time. Sports fans will love the multi-view feature that allows him to watch two events at the same time. Also, reality lovers can catch all the drama without missing a beat.

With crystal-clear 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, you can expect smooth images and crisp motion from this TV. Plus, the built-in 2.2-channel speaker system lets you immerse yourself in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio.

Sony 85-inch X80K LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $1,000 (Save $400) Sony

Thanks to the impressive 4K HDR Sho.

And thanks to the display's Motionflow XR settings, it reduces blur caused by fast-moving sports and fast-moving movies, resulting in a blur-free image.

But it's more than just a TV, as it supports Google TV with Google Assistant. Stream from your Apple device using AirPlay and use your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, and more.

HDR and Dolby Vision make your favorite content look better than ever. Also, if you have the optional Bravia Cam, you can use your TV to video chat with friends and family using gesture controls, change channels and other settings without the remote control. You can control it.

Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $1,600 (Save $200) Best Buy

With a huge 85-inch screen and Quantum mini LED backlighting, there's a reason this 4K smart TV is a favorite among shoppers. Deep blacks, vibrant colors, and pinpoint contrast are perfect for creating unmistakable visuals that draw the viewer in.

Its neural quantum processor uses AI to upscale content to near 4K quality in real-time. So you can enjoy clear, detailed images no matter what you watch. Additionally, the anti-glare screen provides a wider viewing angle for a more immersive experience.

If you want a cinematic 4K TV that leaves an overall impression, this 85-inch model is for you, especially if you're looking forward to a new Samsung display along with the rest of your home's technology.

Sony 65-inch X77L 4K Ultra HD TV: $650 (Save $30) Sony

This stunning 4K TV uses Sony's X1 processor to upscale content to near true 4K. Vibrant and accurate colors, perfect for standard viewing.

With best-in-class upscaling with the X1 processor, you can expect crystal-sharp images, vibrant colors, and smooth performance.

Gamers will also appreciate the special features that come with connecting to the PS5. Automatic HDR tone mapping and genre picture modes optimize graphics and performance for gaming without the need for manual adjustments.

This surprisingly affordable Sony is a great premium TV that excels in almost every category, and is a good choice to buy if you own a PlayStation and are interested in upgrading.

TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV: $370 (Save $80) Best Buy

If you want a premium large-screen QLED TV with crisp visuals and smooth performance, this model ticks all the boxes and does it at an ultra-low price.

You'll be impressed by this budget TV's realistic picture quality, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and more. It's also a good option for gamers, with AMD FreeSync and an ultra-fast 120Hz refresh rate that eliminates blurring and tearing.

This TV doesn't skimp on smart features or audio either. Google TV OS gives you easy access to streaming apps and content, and DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos sound puts you right in the center of what you're watching.

Don't sleep on this feature-packed display. This display is hundreds of times smaller than many competing products of the same size. It's well worth picking up while supplies last.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV: $550 (Save $30) Best Buy

This massive 75-inch TV delivers crisp 4K visuals that bring your movies, shows, and sports to life.

Uses PurColor technology and HDR to display vivid colors even in dark scenes. This applies to video games, TV, sports, and anything else you watch. And even if you finish what you're watching, your TV will continue to stream it using Tizen smart features that make it easy to access your content.

The TV can also be used as part of a smart home ecosystem with built-in support for voice assistants like Alexa and AirPlay 2. If you're looking for a more affordable Samsung model but don't want to splurge on a few products, this sub-$600 price is more than enough for you, unlike more expensive options like the Frame TV or similar glasses. Worth it.

LG 65-inch UR9000 Series 4K TV: $500 (Save $100) Best Buy

This 4K TV is one of LG's best TVs if you're looking to significantly upgrade your home entertainment setup at an affordable price. The upscaling feature lets you quickly enhance your content so you get a crisp, eye-popping experience no matter what you watch.

The TV's onboard processor automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on changing indoor light conditions, so you always enjoy the ideal viewing experience for your environment.

Plus, this TV's ultra-fast 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action scenes and gameplay smooth when you need them. It also comes with a webOS smart platform and Magic Remote, so you can easily access and control all your favorite streaming apps and content.

Brittany Vincent

Brittany Vincent has been covering all things gaming, technology, and entertainment for 16 years for various online and print publications. She has been covering the commerce field for nearly 10 years. Follow @MolotovCupcake on Twitter.

