Government cooperation: ensuring innovation





The technology industry is undergoing a transformation driven by advances in artificial intelligence, increased focus on cybersecurity, and continued innovation.

To keep up with this technology boom, businesses must adopt robust security measures, leverage artificial intelligence to drive advanced analytics and operational efficiency, and foster an environment that fosters continuous innovation. Government agencies in particular must comply with numerous regulations and policies.

“Our job is to advise CISA and other agencies within the U.S. government on cybersecurity policy,” said Kristen Vederame (pictured), vice president of government relations at NetApp. There are things you can and cannot do, such as taste, shape, and size. There are cost constraints. We have business plans that are specific to all these technology companies, but sometimes technology limits us. Sometimes we can say, “It's literally impossible from a technical standpoint.” So our job is to work with CISA to find a win-win relationship.

Vederame spoke with theCUBE's Rob Strechay and Rebecca Knight at the NetApp Unveils Unified Data Storage Built for the AI ​​Era event during an exclusive broadcast on theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media's livestreaming studio. They discussed how NetApp works with government agencies, the company's data security solutions, and the latest best practices and innovations in security. (*Disclosure below.)

Government collaboration strengthens NetApp's innovation and security efforts

Vederame said NetApp is known for having a strong, positive culture, fostering relationships and helping partners overcome challenges.

We are partners with everyone. We have him built into three hyperscalers. Interoperable with almost all systems. So we will work with anyone, she said. It's done in the cloud. I'll do a hybrid. It's done on-premises. I'll do it in combination. We will do it with whoever you want. That's why we go into government and support key initiatives. This is part of our culture.

Working directly with government is very different from working with private industry. First, Vederame said, companies want to regulate AI first because of concerns about ethics and data privacy.

It's not just hackers and cybercriminals around the world, she said, but also nation states that are targeting all of us. There are many factors that force governments to innovate. My goal is to say, “How can I make this easier?”

Below is the full video interview that is part of SiliconANGLE and CUBE Researchs' coverage of the NetApp Unveils Unified Data Storage Built for the AI ​​Era event.

(* Disclosure: TheCUBE is a paid media partner for the NetApp Unveils Unveils Unified Data Storage Built for the AI ​​Era event. Neither NetApp Inc., the sponsor of theCUBE's coverage of the event, nor any other sponsor, will receive editorial support for theCUBE or SiliconANGLE content. )

Photo: SiliconANGLE Your support votes matter to us and help us keep our content free. Your one click below will support our mission of providing free, deep and relevant content. Join the YouTube community. Join a community of over 15,000 #CubeAlumni experts, including Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy, ​​Dell Technologies Founder and CEO Michael Dell, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, and many other celebrities and experts. please.

TheCUBE is an important partner in the industry. You all really participate in our events. Thank you very much for coming. I also appreciate the content you create – Andy Jassy

thank you

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siliconangle.com/2024/05/16/government-collaboration-securing-tech-innocations-netappdatastorage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos