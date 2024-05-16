Samsung Solve for Tomorrows Inclusive Design Panel celebrates accessible innovation





Global Accessibility Awareness Day is an annual event designed to foster understanding and conversation about digital access and inclusion for the approximately 1.3 billion people around the world who experience severe disabilities.

Given Samsung's deep commitment to innovation that matters to everyone, we are proud to announce the launch of the 14th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition, which challenges public school students in grades 6-12 to apply science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It was fitting that on our final day (to leverage STEM) skills to address pressing local issues, the Samsung Solve team hosted a panel discussion exploring the intersection of accessibility, technology, and inclusive design .

Alison Stransky, CMO of Samsung Electronics America, was joined by guests Anna Johannes, U.S. Paralympic bronze medalist and Inclusive Design Strategist at Interbrand, and Rachel Sanford, Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). I led the discussion with Mr. Nemeth.

Panelists will highlight the intersection of inclusivity, technology, and advocacy, with Alison setting the stage as she discusses the role of inclusivity in the workplace, providing insights for both Gen Z makers and educators. Masu. Some of the key insights they provided include:

Embracing inclusivity as a core identity

Alison started by asking, “What do you think about inclusivity in your work?” Anna emphasizes that “even if you are born different, your inclusivity is who you are and you carry it with you wherever you go,” which is what inspires her life and her work as an accessibility advocate. I believe that I have given you a ration.

Putting inclusivity at the heart of technology

In sharing her journey with CTA, Rachel discusses extensive government regulations around accessibility and how she understood the importance of putting inclusivity at the forefront of technological advances. Ta. She continues to find inspiration in helping technology companies put inclusivity at the heart of their activities and products.

Showing how accessible innovation shapes everyday life

Anna, who was born without a right hand, explains how she uses technology in her daily life and talks about the popular One-Hand Mode feature on Galaxy smartphones, which most consumers can use to hold their phone in one hand while drinking coffee. He said he thinks it's a convenient way to drink. In her case, that's life for me. In some cases, the simplest innovations, such as one-handed mode or voice input, are often created by people with disabilities and later become universal technology, she added.

The panelists discussed the myriad innovations the consumer technology industry showcases at CES, the annual trade show sponsored and sponsored by CTA, and Rachel noted that technology that began with the purpose of helping specific communities , pointed out how they are often widely adopted across consumer markets. . She talks about the evolution of closed captioning from an assistive technology for hearing-impaired TV viewers to a technology embraced by social media users to get the important message of Instagram posts they watch with the sound muted. It was listed as having been done. Rachel called this a case of innovation pushing the boundaries of what people think is necessary and accessible technology being used not only for work but also for recreation and entertainment.

Highlight legislative and workplace victories

When I asked Alison to name her biggest successes in the accessibility field, Rachel cited legislation that paved the way for over-the-counter sales of hearing aids, and Anna said she was hired to promote inclusive design. he commented, eliciting a laugh of gratitude. She's in a room like this to advocate for inclusivity.

In showcasing the transformative power of inclusive design, panelists also praised two accessibility-focused STEM solutions that received high marks in this year's competition.

Winner of both the National Championship Award and the Rising Entrepreneurship Award, Brandywine High School (Wilmington, Del.) develops an electronic board game that helps special education students form lasting connections with their peers. did. Hoover High School (Hoover, Ala.), also a national winner, has developed an affordable door-opening technology for people with neurological disorders that affect hand motor skills.

This panel is part of Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow Pitch & Reveal event livestream and is a testament to Samsung's belief that we navigate the innovation landscape with inclusivity at our core.

