Google releases AI that can predict how molecules in the human body behave, boosting drug discovery research





Protein-DNA interactions modeled by AlphaFold 3. Google DeepMind

Last week, Google released a long-awaited upgrade to its AlphaFold software, which uses artificial intelligence to predict the shape and structure of molecules within the human body.

Because the shape of a particular molecule indicates its function and behavior, biologists have long studied how chains of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, fold into different shapes. AI tools can accelerate and streamline this process, opening new avenues for breakthroughs, especially in vaccine and drug development.

AlphaFold 3 is the latest update to Google DeepMind, published in Nature last week, and builds on the previous two versions. The software's initial launch in 2018 showed its potential to accurately predict the three-dimensional structure of proteins, and its 2020 update, AlphaFold 2, has made significant improvements. In 2021, Google released an open-source version of AlphaFold with predicted 3D structures of nearly every known protein in the human body. The following year, 2 million predicted protein structures were shared.

But despite these breakthroughs, which helped researchers map the human heart and better understand the eggs of extinct birds, AlphaFold 2's scope was limited to protein modeling. .

Because the AlphaFold 2 system only knew about amino acids, its usefulness for biopharmaceuticals was very limited, says Mohammed AlQuraishi, a systems biologist at Columbia University who is not affiliated with Google DeepMind. MIT Technology Reviews James ODonnell told.

AlphaFold 3 predicts the structure of the cold virus spike protein (blue) that interacts with antibodies (turquoise) and monosaccharides (yellow). The actual structure is shown in gray. Google Deep Mind

The latest version of this software can predict not only the shape of proteins, but also the structure of other molecules such as DNA, RNA, and ligands. Importantly, this update will allow researchers to better predict and study how different molecules in the human body interact geometrically, and where drugs may bind to proteins. will be able to predict.

This ability saves months of laboratory work and enables research that was previously impossible, Deniz Kabi, co-founder and CEO of drug discovery startup Tamarind Bio, told The New York Times. told the paper Cade Metz. This represents a great promise.

Researchers could use this software update to investigate early questions, such as how proteins respond to DNA damage in the human body.

John Jumper, director of Google DeepMind, told the New York Times that it could tell us a lot more about how machines inside cells interact. It will tell you how this works and what happens when you get sick.

AlphaFold Server Demo – Google DeepMind

According to MIT Technology Review, AlphaFold 3 provides researchers with confidence levels that often range from 40% to 80% for each prediction modeled. Parts of the structure that are modeled with high confidence are shown in blue, and areas of more uncertainty are shown in red. In some areas, inaccuracy is a limitation in modeling RNA-protein interactions. For example, this system is still not very accurate.

Another potential drawback is that the model may hallucinate or generate false information. The team behind AlphaFold 3 borrowed methods from other AI models that generate images and videos, such as OpenAI's DALL-E 2 and Sora, to build its molecular library and functionality. This improved AlphaFold 3's ability to produce large 3D images of molecular shapes, but also made it more prone to hallucinations. The researchers hope to alleviate this problem by using more training data, and say in their paper that hallucinatory structures are typically marked as having low confidence.

Unlike previous versions, AlphaFold 3's code will not be open sourced, and only a limited version of AlphaFold Server will be made available to the public.

This is a big step forward for us, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis told WIRED's Will Knight. This is exactly what is needed for drug discovery. We need to see how small molecules bind to drugs, how strongly they bind, and what else they bind to.

